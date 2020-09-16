Templeton Rye Releases Caribbean Rum Cask Finish

TEMPLETON, IOWA – Templeton Rye Whiskey is proud to announce Caribbean Rum Cask Finish, the highly anticipated 2020 release in their “Barrel Finish Series.”

This limited-edition American straight rye whiskey was originally matured to perfection for a period of five years in American oak flame-charred barrels and were specifically chosen from the distillery’s aging sourced stocks of rye whiskey. Once the “chosen” barrels were selected, the whiskey was then expertly finished in the finest ex-dark rum casks from Jamaica. The additional six month maturation time spent in first-fill Caribbean rum casks accentuates the rye spice while adding subtle, exotic flavors and tropical fruit tones.

“We are thrilled to be launching the second limited-edition expression in our Barrel Finish Series following the success of our Maple Cask Finish release last fall,” said Tim Grimes, Senior Brand Ambassador of Templeton Rye. “Quality was key as we wanted to ensure that our secondary maturation would impart the rum characteristics and flavors that we envisioned in the whiskey. We are delighted with the result and look forward to sharing with our fans.”

Tasting Notes

Nose: Ripe bananas, pineapples, aromatic spices and sweet oak

Palate: Creamy, rich oak, orange zest, black pepper and dark chocolate

Finish: Sweet golden raisins and banana bread, fruit and wood

Templeton Rye Caribbean Rum Cask Finish is non chill-filtered and bottled at 46% ABV. It is available in limited quantities in both the USA and select international markets including the EU for $44.99-$49.99 (750ml). For more information on Templeton Rye and their line of whiskeys, visit templetonrye.com or follow on Twitter/Facebook at @TempletonRye and Instagram at @TempletonRyeWhiskey.

About Templeton Rye

Templeton Rye Whiskey, introduced legally in 2006, tracks back to the early 1920s when residents of Templeton distilled a much sought-after rye whiskey. The whiskey today may be slightly different, but the entrepreneurial spirit remains true to Templeton’s roots. In 2017, Templeton Rye broke ground with a new distillery and officially opened to visitors in 2018. The first distillery run of 100% Iowa-made rye whiskey also took place in 2018 and will be available for consumption in 2022. All current Templeton Rye product available for sale currently has been distilled and aged in Indiana, with blending and bottling taking place at the Iowa distillery. Templeton Rye currently has two core expressions: 4-Year-Old and 6-Year-Old, which has received a Gold and a Double Gold medal, respectively, at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, along with the limited-edition releases of Barrel Strength Straight Rye Whiskey and Maple Cask Finish. Learn more about Templeton Rye Whiskey by visiting templetonrye.com or follow on Twitter/Facebook at @TempletonRye and Instagram at @TempletonRyeWhiskey.

