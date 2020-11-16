The GlenDronach Port Wood Now Available Nationwide

SCOTLAND –– The GlenDronach Distillery is pleased to announce that The GlenDronach Port Wood, a single malt scotch whisky inspired by the rich history of importing casked port into Scotland during the 19th century, is now available nationwide.

The GlenDronach Distillery was established in 1826 by founder James Allardice, at a time when both sherry and port were ‘de rigueur’, with the finest port pipes travelling along Portugal’s Douro River, destined for the wine cellars of Scotland’s high society.

Madeby our craftsmen using the same, time-honored methods passed down through generations for almost two hundred years, The GlenDronach’s rich, full bodied Highland spirit has been matured in the distillery’s signature Pedro Ximénezand Oloroso sherry casks, followed by a second maturation in some of the finest port pipes from the majestic Douro Valley in Portugal.

Expertly selected and married by The GlenDronach Master Blender, Rachel Barrie, The GlenDronach Port Wood is a rich and fruity expression to be savored.

MasterBlender, Dr Rachel Barrie said, “The GlenDronach means ‘valley of the brambles’ in old Scots Gaelic. We are delighted to celebrate this heritage with aPortuguese twist on our revered Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry cask maturation, which uses the finest Spanish oak. This extra maturation in Port casks imparts a deep cherry wood color and enriches the layers of fruit in The GlenDronach, with delightful waves of Victoria plum, brambles and sandalwood on the nose. Layers upon layers of rich fruit flavor open up on the palate with notes of roasted apple crumble and gingerbread, developing into baked orange and black cherry back-notes.”

The GlenDronach Port Wood is bottled at 46% ABV, and as is the case for all The GlenDronach expressions, is non-chill filtered and absorbs color naturally overtime from the Spanish oak in which it resides. It is available for purchase from select retailers across the US.

ABV: 46%

SRP: $89.99

Tasting Notes

Color: Intense cherry wood

Nose: Breathe in delightful waves of Victoria plum, bramble and strawberry jam with top notes of cherry blossom and honeysuckle on a base of sandalwood and ginger

Palate: Layers upon layers of rich fruits. Sip blackberry and roasted apple crumble with freshly baked gingerbread, developing into a baked orange and black cherry back-note

Finish: Savor orange peel, sultana and cherry cake lingering into the richly fruity finish

About The GlenDronachDistillery

Established in 1826 as one of Scotland’s oldest licensed distilleries, The GlenDronach Distillery is revered by whisky connoisseurs for its dedication to exceptional craft and fine sherry casks, a commitment carried forth for nearly two hundred years. Like the Kingsman creed, our values have remained constant, passed down through the generations:impossible perfection built on unshakeable tradition. Using time-honoured skills, each expression of The GlenDronach Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky is crafted to the same high standards established by our pioneering founder,James Allardice. The GlenDronach’s rich, robust Highland spirit is slowly matured in Spanish oak casks which once housed rich, fruity Pedro Ximénez ordry, nutty Oloroso sherry. These patient endeavours create The GlenDronach’s signature style; deeply sherried, characterful and full-bodied to the last.

For More Information:

https://www.glendronachdistillery.co.uk