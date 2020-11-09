The Spice Lab Introduces Frozen Cocktail Mixes

The Spice Lab’s Creative Mixology All-Natural Frozen Cocktail Mixes provide an easy and delicious way to make every gathering feel like a party. They come in six fruit-forward flavors as a dry mix to create irresistible icy cocktails. Use your favorite liquor – Tequila, vodka, gin, or white rum – or mix with wine to make the ultimate adult slushy drink. Sold in a case pack of six, each mix has a suggested retail of $7.99. The selection includes:

Raspberry + Lemon– Mix with a dry rosé to make a refreshing frosé.

Mango Chili + Lime – Add Tequila to create frozen margaritas with a spicy kick.

Pineapple + Passion Fruit – This mix pairs deliciously with white rum.

Blood Orange Sangria – Great with a dry pinot noir, merlot or sauvignon blanc.

Blueberry + Pomegranate– Create frozen vodka or gin martinis.

Bing Cherry + Lime – Make refreshing and delicious icy gin or vodka drinks.

The Spice Lab’s Creative Mixology line also includes eleven all-natural Salt and Sugar Drink Rimmers and Himalayan salt shot glasses as well as a Salt Shooter gift set of four shot glasses with a wooden serving tray and ceramic dish for limes.

As a woman-owned and family-run business, The Spice Lab takes great pride in being one of the world’s premier suppliers of all-natural sea salts and seasoning blends. Its extensive product line includes salts, award-winning seasonings and rubs, premium spices, peppercorns, natural sugars, Himalayan salt shot glasses, regional brands, private label and a wide array of corporate gifts.

Products are processed and packaged in its SQF certified manufacturing facility in Pompano Beach, Florida. The company’s high quality brands can be found in grocery, gourmet, specialty gift shops, foodservice, club, major retailers and online through Amazon and spices.com.

For More Information:

https://www.spices.com