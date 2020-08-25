Vision Wine & Spirits Launches New Brands in Connecticut

Hartford, CT – Vision Wine & Spirits, the national sales & import division of Martignetti Companies, is pleased to announce a new distribution agreement with Slocum & Sons. This new agreement allows for Dashfire Ready to Drink cans and Del Professore Vermouth to be distributed statewide.

Dashfire is a comprehensive bitters company based out of Minnetonka, Minnesota, founded by Lee and Dawn Egbert in 2012. Dashfire Ready-to-Drink (RTD) 6-pack 100ml cans will be launching in Connecticut.

In the era of cocktail rooms and craft cocktail bars, Dashfire has created a line of high-proof, complex, ready to drink cocktails, featuring a twist on some of the best classic cocktails. These cocktails feature base spirits that are combined with unique flavors and bitters. Flavors include: Bourbon Old Fashioned, Elderflower Martinez, Fig & Cascara Manhattan, Lemon and Lavender Martini, Pomegranate El Presidente and Chai White Russian.

These ready to drink cans are ready to be poured over ice for a perfect, premium, and restaurant-quality cocktail at any time. Or you can throw the cans in a cooler and you are ready to enjoy your favorite cocktail at the lake, gathering, boat or golf course. Ice optional. The best part is that you only need one can instead of multiple bottles of liquor, mixers and juice.

Del Professore Vermouth is one of few vermouths available made solely from wine and ingredients produced in-house. This ensures the intensity and authenticity of the aromas, as they oversee the entire process from grape and herbs, to the finished product. The Del Professore products include: Classico, Rosso, Bitter, Aperitivo and Chinato Vermouth.

Vision Wine & Spirits, LLC is a division of the Martignetti Companies, the 7th largest distributor in the United States, and an independent family-owned business since 1908. Vision will be announcing new additions to their growing portfolio in 2019.

