Waterloo Gin Grows Executive Team To Support U.S. Expansion

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS – Texas-based Waterloo Gin has appointed new executive members to its leadership team to support its expansion across the U.S. as it begins operating separately from the Treaty Oak Distilling brand. Waterloo Gin was founded 11 years ago with the goal of creating a gin that truly captures the terroir and culture of the Texas Hill Country by utilizing ingredients that abundantly grow in Texas – lavender, grapefruit and pecans – to bring a sense of place to the spirit. Since then, Waterloo Gin has become one of the most awarded craft gins made in America. With the new leadership team in place, Waterloo Gin will look to elevate new product launches and drive continued growth in 2021 and beyond.

“The team we’ve put together to lead Waterloo Gin is nothing short of best-in-class; they’re well-equipped to power the brand forward with a focus on transparency, innovation and quality,” said Founder and CEO Daniel Barnes, who has spent the last 15 years focusing on beverage flavor development for brands including Waterloo Gin, Treaty Oak Distilling, Starlite Vodka, Waterloo Sparkling Water, Mighty Swell Cocktails and Canteen Vodka Soda, among others. “While Treaty Oak Distilling and Waterloo Gin will remain aligned as small-batch, hand-crafted Texas spirits, Waterloo Gin’s development of its own personality and consumer set will position our gins for growth in the years to come – especially as the category continues to gain popularity throughout the U.S.”

Waterloo Gin and Treaty Oak Distilling have historically seen crossover between selling and marketing activities and distribution; however, as Waterloo Gin prepares to expand into markets across the U.S. and launch new products, this new division and structure will allow the newly-appointed Waterloo Gin executive team to focus on the brand’s individual strategic vision, personality and consumer set.

Jenny Simmons, who brings vast expertise and 16 years of sales experience in the alcohol beverage industry, is taking on the role of National Vice President of Sales for Waterloo Gin. Prior to joining the team, she served as Regional Manager for Milestone Brands, where she helped build the Dulce Vida brand by managing distributor relations in Texas and launching new products in the RTD category. Simmons was also a part of the original sales team that launched Deep Eddy Vodka in 2010; there, she led brand strategy, programming, distributor management and sales for both retail and the on-premise.

Erin Rea, who is taking on the role of Vice President of Marketing for Waterloo Gin, joined the team at Treaty Oak Distilling and Waterloo Gin in 2019; since then, she’s focused on trade and digital marketing for both brands, as well as brand development for Waterloo Gin. Prior to joining the team, Rea spent nearly 20 years in the industry developing beverage concepts and programs for a range of properties, executing nearly a dozen restaurant openings, working in product development, sales, and marketing for spirit brands including Campari and The Family Coppola, and, early on, beginning her career as a bartender. In her new role, Rea will focus on bringing Waterloo Gin’s story to life, building awareness and connecting with trade and consumers across the country.

The Waterloo Gin distilling team is led by Director of Gin Research & Development Courtney Dymowski. Waterloo Gin currently offers three expressions: Waterloo No.9, the brand’s flagship expression made in the New American style, which has become one of the most awarded craft gins made in America; Waterloo Antique Gin, which is aged in first-use, medium-char, white oak barrels; and Waterloo Old Yaupon Gin, which is the brand’s take on an Old Tom gin. Fans can learn more about Waterloo Gin at waterloogin.com.

