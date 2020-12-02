West Fork Whiskey Co. Launches Lockdown Cocktail Co. Mixers Nationwide

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis-based craft whiskey distillery West Fork Whiskey Co. has announced the Cyber Monday launch of its latest offering, Lockdown Cocktail Co. pre-made craft cocktail mixers, now available for online purchase and delivery nationwide. This announcement comes just weeks after West Fork Whiskey launched its e-commerce site, making its award-winning Old Hamer products available for shipment to 31 states across the country.

West Fork Whiskey’s newest release comes after the distillery initially launched Quarantine Elixir Mixers, homemade cocktail mixers, at the beginning of the pandemic to provide whiskey fans the opportunity to enjoy West Fork Whiskey products from the safety of their own homes. Following the local success of the products, West Fork Whiskey rebranded the mixers under the Lockdown Cocktail Co. moniker and now offers two distinctive mixers: “Smash Shake Up” and “Old Fashioned.” Consumers can simply add their whiskey of choice to their mixer, as the mixers do not contain alcohol.

“Since the pandemic is changing the way we enjoy bars and going out, we decided to give people a way to continue enjoying our products and our signature craft whiskey cocktails without having to leave home,” said Blake Jones, Co-Founder at West Fork Whiskey. “Launching our first line of whiskey-specific cocktail mixers nationally is an exciting step for us in sharing our love of whiskey and reaching new audiences.”

Additionally, West Fork Whiskey’s Old Hamer products are now available in select major retailers in Indiana, Illinois, and Tennessee, as well as in 31 other states via the online shop shop.westforkwhiskey.com. West Fork Whiskey also has its own line of Indiana whiskeys and products available for purchase online and in their Indianapolis tasting room.

About West Fork Whiskey Co.

Established in 2015 by three Indiana natives hell-bent on creating great whiskey, West Fork Whiskey Co. distills and produces high-quality, approachable craft whiskeys, always using 100% Indiana ingredients, grain to glass. For more information, please visit westforkwhiskey.com.

