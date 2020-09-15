You & Yours Distilling Co. Introduces Its Meyer Lemon Vodka Soda RTD

You & Yours Distilling Co. is excited to announce the introduction of Meyer Lemon Vodka Soda (7.5% ABV; 12 oz/355ML) to its ever- growing line of craft-distilled canned cocktails. This new ready-to-drink flavor is now available at the San Diego distillery’s tasting room and where spirits are sold throughout California, Texas, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Maine.

Paired with You & Yours’ 100% grape-based and distilled on-site Y&Y Vodka, Meyer Lemon’s rich floral sweetness is perfectly matched with a sweet-tart finish and just the right amount of bubbles for your new go-to beverage to enjoy under the sun.

“After the successful launch of our Cucumber Mint Vodka Soda in July, we’re excited for the opportunity to release yet another new canned cocktail flavor this year. When life handed us lemons, it only felt natural to our team to turn it into a new vodka soda ready-to-drink offering,” says Laura Johnson, founder of You & Yours Distilling Co. “Our canned cocktail line allows us to share the You & Yours experience with spirits and cocktail enthusiasts throughout the country and we’re honored to continue to bring the high standards we set in our tasting room’s cocktail program to those outside of San Diego.”

Opened to the public in 2017, You & Yours is California’s first urban destination distillery that not only provides top-level, transparent spirits made with honest practices and top-notch ingredients, but also a welcoming and enjoyable tasting experience for all. The You & Yours canned cocktails launched in October 2018 and are currently available in the additional seven gluten-free flavors that are made with all-natural ingredients and feature You & Yours’ award-winning Y&Y Vodka, Sunday or London Dry Gins:

Gin & Tonic (7.5% ABV; 12 oz/355ML)

Vodka Mule (8% ABV; 12 oz/355ML)

Cranberry Vodka Soda (7.5% ABV; 12 oz/355ML)

Key Lime Vodka Soda (7.5% ABV; 12 oz/355ML)

Tangerine Vodka Soda (7.5% ABV; 12 oz/355ML)

Blood Orange Gin & Tonic (7.5% ABV; 12 oz/355ML)

Cucumber Mint Vodka Soda (7.5% ABV; 12 oz/355ML)

You & Yours canned cocktails can be purchased for $15 (suggested retail price) for one 12 oz. 4-pack. It’s also suggested to ask your local retailer to carry You & Yours if not found on shelves. During the COVID-19 pandemic, California residents can also purchase and have Your & Yours products shipped directly to them from the distillery’s online store (youandyoursdistillingco.square.site).

For the latest happenings of the company, follow You & Yours on Instagram (@youandyours) or visit the distillery’s website.

ABOUT YOU & YOURS DISTILLING CO.

Founded by Laura Johnson & Luke Mahoney in 2015 and opened to the public in 2017, You & Yours is California’s first urban destination distillery. Utilizing a custom-built hybrid eau de vie still, You & Yours strives to not only provide high-quality, transparent spirits made with sustainable practices and top-notch ingredients, but also a welcoming and enjoyable tasting experience for all. Today, all You & Yours spirits and canned cocktails can be found not just behind the bar and in retailers across California, but also throughout the United States. You & Yours was created for the purpose of bringing people together over elevated imbibing experiences, which became the foundation for the distillery’s name: by You & Yours, for you and yours.

