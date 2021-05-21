21Seeds Appoints Wine Veteran Pierrick Bouquet As VP Of Marketing

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., – 21Seeds, the female-founded, all-natural, real fruit infused tequila company, announced that it has hired Pierrick Bouquet as Vice President of Marketing. Bouquet is a 14-year veteran of the wine and spirits industry, having most recently lead the growth of such marquee brands as Whispering Angel and Rock Angel. Bouquet brings extensive background in marketing to millennials and women, architecting large-scale experiential and immersive events like Pinknic – the two-day summer rosé festival – and managing rapid business growth to the 21Seeds brand. Over the course of his career, Bouquet has received many industry accolades and awards, being awarded by The Wine Enthusiast as one of America’s Top 40 Under 40 Tastemakers.

“If there was ever a person to thank for rosé’s rise in popularity in the U.S. over the past few years, it’s Pierrick – a brilliant marketer and true trendspotter who can spot an emerging brand with spark,” said Kat Hantas, Co-Founder and CEO of 21Seeds. “His experience in the wine category gives him a unique perspective and insight into the 21Seeds drinker who is looking for something light, refreshing and delicious – not unlike a crisp glass of rosé, but with fewer calories. Pierrick has just the right skillset to help us grow and flourish in the coming years, and we’re beyond thrilled to have him join the 21Seeds family.”

Most recently, Bouquet served as Marketing Director for Château d’Esclans and its portfolio of world class rosé brands including Whispering Angel, Rock Angel, Les Clans, and Garrus. Prior to that, he served as Co-Founder and CEO of Rosé Lifestyle, where he developed and executed a number of lifestyle events for spirits brands and consumers including Pinknic, La Nuit en Rosé and The Great Gatsby Party.

“Kat, Nicole and Sarika have crafted a unique brand that is shaking up an entire industry,” said Bouquet. “They are changing the way tequila is being consumed and making it as sippable as a glass of rosé. I’m thrilled to join the 21Seeds family and help contribute to the success of this incredible brand.”

In his new role, Bouquet will work alongside Hantas to further grow and expand awareness and affinity for 21Seeds among consumers, retailers and distributors nationally.

Founded by three women in pursuit of an approachable, flavor-packed tequila that is as drinkable as a glass of wine, 21Seeds is an award-winning, all-natural, real fruit infused tequila loved by female consumers and celebrities alike. The brand has three signature infusions – Grapefruit Hibiscus, Cucumber Jalapeno, and Valencia Orange – all lower ABV at 35 percent, gluten-free, non-GMO, and ideal for low-cal cocktails that are easy for the at home mixologist.

Over the past two years, the company’s infused tequilas have garnered attention and recognition with Valencia Orange awarded Best of Show, Double Gold at WSWA in 2019, Cucumber Jalapeno awarded 90 Points for Best in Category at the Beverage Tasting Institute in 2019, and with Grapefruit Hibiscus taking the Gold Award at WSWA in 2019.

Founded by two sisters and one friend in San Francisco, 21Seeds is an all-natural, real fruit infused tequila with three variants (Valencia Orange, Cucumber Jalapeno and Grapefruit Hibiscus) that is as delicious and easy to drink as a glass of wine. All 21Seeds infusions are non-GMO, gluten-free, and Keto-friendly, making it the perfect base for guilt-free cocktails. Its SkinnySeed cocktail recipes are all under 150 calories and made with all-natural ingredients.

