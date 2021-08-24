Agavales Launches New Ready to Drink Margarita Flavors

HOUSTON, Texas – Mexcor International, a Houston-based importer and distributor of the finest spirits and beverages from around the world, is proud to announce one of the company’s imported brands, Agavales, has launched its first new Ready to Drink Margarita flavor, lime. The distillery will soon introduce additional refreshing flavors to the market, including strawberry, mango, watermelon and spicy margarita.

“Agavales has created a product that meets the needs of today’s consumers,” said Eduardo Morales, President and CEO of Mexcor International. “People are busy and don’t always have time to make a margarita from scratch, and therefore they prefer to simply pour and enjoy.”

Produced by Jalisco’s Casa Maestri, Mexico’s most awarded Tequila distillery, Agavales is committed to quality and delivers authentic flavor, premium taste and an exceptional experience to the most discerning drinkers. The distillery uses traditional methods to ensure there is no compromise on taste and consistency and focuses on small batch premium 100% Blue Agave Tequila. Products from the distillery include Agavales Premium Plata, Agavales Premium Reposado, Agavales Premium Añejo, Agavales Original Blanco, Agavales Original Reposado, Agavales Original Gold, Agavales 110 Proof, Agavales Sangrita, and most recently, Agavales Ready to Drink Margarita, made with 100% de Agave wine, cane sugar and real lime juice to provide consumers with a convenient way to enjoy a margarita in a variety of flavors.

“The Ready to Drink sector is experiencing tremendous growth as the demand continues to skyrocket,” said Morales. “Mexcor International is proud to import and distribute such a high-quality brand like Agavales because it embodies our company’s mission to elevate and celebrate life.”

Since 1989, Mexcor International has grown its portfolio to more than 4,900 brands from over 80 countries, with 480 new brands in the last year alone. With more than 100 suppliers and growing, Mexcor International has a substantial national sales network, currently extending to 50 states, and directly distributes thousands of items through warehouses in Texas, Florida, Californiaand Louisiana. Additionally, Mexcor hires their own employees and inventory is serviced by a fleet of company-owned and operated, refrigerated delivery vehicles which facilitates the company’s scalability and ensures every touch point of the business stays true to the core values.

About Mexcor International

Established in 1989, Mexcor International is a Houston-based importer and distributor of the finest spirits and beverages from around the world. With a mission to elevate and celebrate life through the company’s core values of being all-in, future thinking and people oriented, the family-owned corporation has cultivated relationships with suppliers by building its brands and providing impactful service, innovation and value to customers. With distribution warehouses in Texas, Florida and California, Mexcor International’s reach extends to 50 states and continues to strategically expand and grow into a world-class, Hispanic-owned beverage distribution and import company. For more information, please visit mexcor.com, email info@mexcor.com or call 713-979-0066. Follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

For More Information:

https://www.mexcor.com/home