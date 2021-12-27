Agavales Launches Three New Tequila Flavors

Mexcor International, a Houston-based importer and distributor of the finest spirits and beverages from around the world, is proud to announce one of the company’s imported brands, Agavales, is launching three new flavored tequilas: Spicy Cucumber, Blood Orange and Tropical Mango.

“Agavales has capitalized on the popularity of flavored tequilas by introducing three new flavors this month,” said Eduardo Morales, President and CEO of Mexcor International. “The tequila category continues to grow as new and exciting products from distilleries like Casa Maestri hit the market.”

Produced by Jalisco’s Casa Maestri, Mexico’s most awarded Tequila distillery, Agavales is committed to quality and delivers authentic flavor, premium taste and an exceptional experience to the most discerning drinkers. The distillery uses traditional methods to ensure there is no compromise on taste and consistency and focuses on small batch premium 100% Blue Agave Tequila. Products from the distillery include Agavales Premium Plata, Agavales Premium Reposado, Agavales Premium Añejo, Agavales Original Blanco, Agavales Original Reposado, Agavales Original Gold, Agavales 110 Proof, Agavales Sangrita, and most recently, Agavales Ready to Drink Margaritas, made with 100% de agave wine, cane sugar and real lime juice. The new line of flavored tequilas are made with Blanco Tequila and natural flavors blending for unique takes on our beloved tequila. They lend themselves for a new and enhanced sipping experience or creative craft cocktails and takes on your favorite tequila drinks.

“The tequila sector is thriving as consumer demand continues to increase,” said Morales. “Mexcor International is proud to import and distribute such a high-quality brand like Agavales because it embodies our company’s mission to elevate and celebrate life.”

Since 1989, Mexcor International has grown its portfolio to more than 4,900 brands from over 80 countries, with 480 new brands in the last year alone. With more than 100 suppliers and growing, Mexcor International has a substantial national sales network, currently extending to 50 states, and directly distributes thousands of items through warehouses in Texas, Florida, Californiaand Louisiana. Additionally, Mexcor hires their own employees and inventory is serviced by a fleet of company-owned and operated, refrigerated delivery vehicles which facilitates the company’s scalability and ensures every touch point of the business stays true to the core values.

About Mexcor International

Established in 1989, Mexcor International is a Houston-based importer and distributor of the finest spirits and beverages from around the world. With a mission to elevate and celebrate life through the company’s core values of being all-in, future thinking and people oriented, the family-owned corporation has cultivated relationships with suppliers by building its brands and providing impactful service, innovation and value to customers. With distribution warehouses in Texas, Florida and California, Mexcor International’s reach extends to 50 states and continues to strategically expand and grow into a world-class, Hispanic-owned beverage distribution and import company. For more information, please visit www.mexcor.com, email info@mexcor.comor call 713-979-0066. Follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

