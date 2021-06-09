Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum Releases 15 Year Old Black River Casks Expression

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum, the oldest continuously run rum distillery in Jamaica, announced two updates to its premium rum lineup that celebrate the brand’s pursuit of excellence and commitment to the highest standards of rum production: a new super premium 15 Year Old Black River Casks rum, as well as an update to the existing ultra-premium 21 Year Old Nassau Valley Casks, both crafted by Master Blender Joy Spence.

The 15 Year Old Black River Casks is Appleton Estate’s newest expression of aged rum and comes just one year after the brand’s relaunch in 2020, which boasted newly designed packaging that better suits the premium nature of the entire Appleton Estate portfolio. This new rum pays homage to the Black River in Jamaica’s Nassau Valley, the source of the limestone-filtered water used to create all Appleton Estate rum.

Crafted by Joy Spence, a luminary in the spirits world who marks her 40th anniversary this year at the distillery, Appleton Estate 15 Year Old Black River Casks reveals aromas of toasted almond and delicate hazelnut followed by notes of intense orange peel, rich vanilla and subtle hints of medium roasted coffee and molasses. The rum, with an ABV of 43%, presents a coppery hue with a honey gold ring of age, ending with a creamy lingering finish.

“The rum that we hand-selected for the 15 Year Old is used to create a rare blend of pot and column-still rums resulting in rich and full-bodied finish” says Joy. “There is a delicate spice with a fruity subtle oak ending that reflects the lush and fertile land that the Black River runs through here in the Nassau Valley.”

In keeping with the minimum age requirement of all Appleton Estate bottles, the 15 Year Old rum has been aged for at least 15 years, creating a smoother and more robust tasting experience. Appleton Estate rums age nearly three times more quickly in the tropical Jamaican weather than spirits aged in cooler climates, allowing for richer, fuller flavors to develop in a shorter time.

“We cultivate the ingredients that go into every barrel of our rum,” Spence continues. “From the sugarcane we grow ourselves, to the limestone spring water we source straight from the Black River, every step is carefully looked after, resulting in a beautiful rum.”

Following the brand’s recent relaunch, Appleton Estate is reintroducing the 21 Year Old Nassau Valley Casks expression with a reimagined bottle and label that celebrates the brand’s heritage. First launched in 1996 and named after the heart of Jamaica, the Nassau Valley, the reimagined 21 Year Old expression reveals a floral scent that develops into a unique mature nutty bouquet, with notes of vanilla, orange peel, nutmeg, almond, coffee and cocoa for a long, dry and luscious finish.

At Appleton Estate, it all starts with the land. It is one of the few rums in the world to claim a terroir and is the only rum with one as unique as the Nassau Valley. A tribute to the Estate’s lush and fertile home since 1749, this blend of rare and hand-selected pot and column still rums have all been aged for a minimum of 21 years in the tropical climate of Jamaica’s Nassau Valley. The Valley sits 400 ft above sea level in one of only three cockpit karsts in the world, with the surrounding limestone hills ranging up to 2,000 ft, providing beautifully filtered waters to the Estate-harvested cane.

“Jamaica is a place unlike anywhere else in the world,” notes Spence. “With Appleton Estate 21 Year Old Nassau Valley Casks, we wanted to celebrate our home in an elevated, modern way with a new sleek, sophisticated version of our iconic bottle.”

As at-home consumption continues to increase, consumers are looking for unique hand-crafted, high-quality products to put on their bar carts. And, premium aged rums like their whiskey counterparts bring nuanced and robust flavors that stand up in cocktails and work beautifully neat or on the rocks. The new 15 Year Old offering and relaunched 21 Year Old expression from Appleton Estate are deserving of this attention, and are a must-have for rum – and whiskey – connoisseurs everywhere.

As a super premium addition to the Appleton Estate portfolio, the 15 Year Old Black River Casks is best sipped neat or on the rocks. The new 15 Year Old is available nationwide and online beginning June 2021 with a suggested retail price of $64.99. Appleton Estate 21 Year Old Nassau Valley Casks is best enjoyed sipped neat in a snifter with a single drop of water and paired with dark chocolate. It is currently available nationwide and online with a suggested retail price of $149.99.

