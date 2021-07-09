Barr Hill Gin And Breakthru Beverage Group Expand Distribution Relationship To Florida, Illinois, Wisconsin And Minnesota

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Barr Hill Gin, the #1 best-selling American super-premium gin in the U.S., is expanding its relationship with Breakthru Beverage Group, a leading North American distributor of premium wine, spirits and beer brands, as its distributor in Florida, Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota. This builds upon Pennsylvania and Colorado, where the two companies are already partnering.

Barr Hill Gin recently emerged as the #1 best-selling, super-premium American gin based on both volume and dollar sales (Source: Nielsen Liquor Plus, Nielsen xAOC and NABCA combined, Trailing 12 Months). According to Nielsen, Barr Hill Gin sales increased 41% over the last 52 weeks versus the previous year (Liquor Plus Channel, Dollar Sales, period ending June 19, 2021), outpacing the 14% growth of the gin segment for the same period.

“We are very proud of our expanded relationship with Breakthru Beverage Group,” says Ryan Christiansen, President and Head Distiller, Caledonia Spirits. “The Breakthru team has an extraordinary track record of success helping premium spirits, like Barr Hill Gin, develop a robust national footprint while operating with excellence across all aspects of brand building.”

The burgeoning partnership documents the continued high growth momentum of Barr Hill Gin and the super-premium gin segment overall.

“Barr Hill has found a strong position in the category and we see a lot of opportunity for growth,” noted Drew Levinson, VP of Trident at Breakthru. “We are excited to expand our relationship to additional markets and help advance their continued success.”

Distilled by Caledonia Spirits in Montpelier, Vt., Barr Hill Gin continues to build its business beyond the brand’s stronghold in the Northeast and is now distributed in 34 states. They include Vt., Mass., N.H., N.Y., Calif., Conn., N.J., Md., Fla., Pa., Virg., Ga., Me., Texas, Colo., R.I., Ill., Del., Tenn., S.C., Wisc., Minn., Nev., Ark., Ohio, Miss., Mo., Mont., Ore., N.C., Iowa, Wyo., Utah and Washington, D.C.

To bring its homeplace to those that sell its products every day at a time of travel restrictions, Barr Hill Gin has successfully hosted in-depth, educational virtual distillery tours for its distributor sales force in Florida, California, Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia. These highly engaging events have served to energize and motivate the teams, with more planned.

About Barr Hill & Caledonia Spirits

Barr Hill is an award-winning, super-premium spirits brand made by the Montpelier, Vermont-based distillery, Caledonia Spirits. The distillery proudly operates under its Landcrafted philosophy, skillfully and mindfully crafting its spirits from high quality raw materials. Barr Hill currently produces three spirits – Barr Hill Gin, Barr Hill Reserve Tom Cat Gin, and Barr Hill Vodka – and distributes to 34 states, along with Puerto Rico, Canada (Quebec), Denmark, Hong Kong and Japan.

ABOUT BREAKTHRU BEVERAGE GROUP

Breakthru Beverage Group is a leading North American beverage wholesaler driving innovation in the marketplace with a nimble and insightful approach to business. Breakthru is proud to be family-owned and operated, bringing valued expertise to its operations across the U.S. and Canada. The company employs more than 7,000 associates representing a portfolio of premier wine, spirit and beer brands totaling more than $5 billion in annual sales.

https://caledoniaspirits.com/