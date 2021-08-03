Basil Hayden Launches Basil Hayden Toast, A New Style Of Bourbon

CLERMONT, Ky. — Basil Hayden proudly announces the launch of Basil Hayden Toast, a super-premium Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and the newest addition to the award-winning Basil Hayden portfolio.1 Consisting of an entirely new mash bill, Basil Hayden Toast breaks away from preconceived notions of American Whiskey to deliver an inviting spirit for both familiar and new bourbon drinkers.

Expertly crafted by eighth generation Beam family distiller, Freddie Noe, Basil Hayden Toast represents a reimagining of Basil Hayden with the use of a toasted barrel. In lieu of traditional rye grain, Basil Hayden Toast is made using US-grown brown rice, which imparts a hint of sweetness and a touch less spice, while a secondary toasted barrel finish draws out notes of caramelized sugar and toasted wood. After aging, the toasted brown rice bourbon is blended back with more brown rice bourbon, which has been rested in level four char barrels, to achieve a final product with complex flavor grounded in sweet vanilla and rich roasted notes. In an ever-expanding and often intimidating bourbon market, the light, approachable palette of Basil Hayden Toast offers a fresh perspective.

“Basil Hayden Toast is truly a whiskey for fans of all taste and experience levels to share. When my grandfather Booker Noe first made Basil Hayden, his intention was always to create bourbon that opened people’s minds to what bourbon can be. Inspired by his mission, I’ve spent many years working to produce a new bourbon that speaks to this sense of discovery,” said Freddie Noe. “The unexpected addition of brown rice, as well as the toasted barrel finish of Basil Hayden Toast does just that. It delivers an intriguing avenue into the warm and memorable bourbon sipping occasion. I encourage you to raise a toast with friends to this exciting addition to the Basil Hayden family!”

In addition to being the newest permanent expression to join the Basil Hayden portfolio, Basil Hayden Toast marks the debut of a sophisticated, design-forward packaging update for the brand that elevates its most distinctive brand asset – the monogrammed belt. A nod to the metal hoops that encircle bourbon barrels, the belt holds both the physical bottle and liquid stories of Basil Hayden together. This new packaging will be featured across the portfolio, while leaving the liquid inside untouched. As a bourbon beloved for its warm and welcoming characteristics, the new Basil Hayden packaging better reflects the brand personality, inviting others to discover what bourbon can be and the many moments it’s made for.

“As one of the fastest growing super-premium bourbons on the market, Basil Hayden has been quick to respond to the increasing demand for elevated offerings in the bourbon category,” said Jonathan Marks, Senior Brand Director for Global Small Batch Bourbon at Beam Suntory. “The launch of Basil Hayden Toast is a testament to our expanding fan base and an exciting moment in our continued journey to redefine what it means to be a whiskey.”

To celebrate the launch of Toast, Basil Hayden is partnering with contemporary design studio and manufacturer, Fort Standard to help one lucky winner level up their entertaining space with a custom-made oak home bar crafted to show off the new toasted oak bourbon.

Basil Hayden Toast is now available in the United States at a suggested retail price of $49.99/750mL. Enjoyed stirred into your favorite aperitif cocktail, neat or on the rocks, this 80-proof bourbon delivers an intriguing invitation into the warm, refined bourbon sipping occasion to both familiar and new friends.

About Basil Hayden

Crafted in 1992 by Booker Noe as part of the Small Batch collection, Basil Hayden introduced a more subtle side of bourbon compared to its counterparts. Inspired by bourbons with high-rye mash bills, Booker set out to create a bourbon that would offer an approachable taste profile and defy preconceived bourbon perceptions. Basil Hayden Bourbon welcomes new drinkers into whiskey and showcases new occasions to drink it. Beyond its flagship Basil Hayden Bourbon, the brand has pushed the boundaries of innovation in recent years. These intriguing offerings have included expressions such as Basil Hayden Dark Rye, Basil Hayden 10 Year, the limited time release of Basil Hayden 10 Year Rye Whiskey and Basil Hayden Toast.

About Beam Suntory Inc.

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company’s brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek, Basil Hayden and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher’s, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and On The Rocks Premium Cocktails.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan.

For More Information:

https://www.beamsuntory.com/