Batiste Rhum Is Validated As Carbon Negative Rum

NAPA, Calif. — Batiste Rhum, the First Sustainable American Craft Rum, announced that its proprietary rum production process, from ground to finished bottle, has been rigorously reviewed and validated as being carbon-negative by Third Partners, a boutique management consultancy working for positive change. With this third-party validation, Batiste Rhum becomes the only known beverage alcohol in the world to have a climate-positive, natural-production process without the purchase of carbon offsets.

Third Partners’ report analyzed Batiste Rhum’s production process, what it calls the ‘Three R’s’ process of Regenerative Agriculture, Renewable Energy, and Responsible Choices. Batiste Rhum’s exclusive use of fresh sugarcane along with specific agricultural techniques captures significant carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, setting the entire process up for a net climate-positive position. Reliance on renewables at major energy consumption points, including solar for electricity and biomass for steam power, minimize carbon output ahead of further sustainability-minded shipping and packaging choices. Third Partners found that the cumulative effect of Batiste Rhum’s ‘Three R’s’ process results in a net reduction in carbon dioxide equivalent emissions per bottle.

“We are delighted to announce that after much intensive work we have delivered on our goal to create an excellent, ecologically-correct and sustainable spirit. Our focus on best practices for working with fresh ingredients, utilizing renewable energy, and choosing minimal-impact packaging delivers a delicious drink and expands what people can expect in the world of rum,” says Tristan Mermin, Batiste Rhum Founder and CEO. “Our mission to bring the ethics and standards found in the natural food industry to rum and spirits has received a strong vote of confidence in the report completed by Third Partners.”

Batiste Rhum is made exclusively from 100% fresh-pressed, uncooked sugarcane juice. Its unique production takes only about 40 hours from harvest to rum with a single distillation. Only about 3% of the world’s rum is made from fresh pressed sugarcane juice. The remaining 97% are made in traditional, energy and resource-intensive manners using cooked syrups, rehydrated crystals, or molasses.

John Haugen, Principal and Client Director at Third Partners shares, “The beauty of Batiste Rhum’s process is its simplicity: use clean energy, reuse waste and byproducts, and help nature do what nature does best. This closed-loop approach to production results in a process that is climate positive and better than carbon neutral.”

Batiste Rhum COO Jon Lawson agrees, “From the beginning, we sought to demonstrate a method for minimizing industrial footprints that does not rely on purchased offsets like planting trees or carbon credits. Batiste Rhum’s integrated process is the best-practice in sustainability, and Third Partners’ validation proves that great taste with true sustainability is not a goal for tomorrow but a reality today.”

About Batiste

Rhum Batiste Rhum is a Napa, California based sustainability brand pursuing eco-positivity through 100% fresh pressed sugarcane juice rhums. Its brand mission is to bring the same ethics and standards people expect in all-natural foods to rum. Batiste Rhum is available in California at select Whole Foods Markets, Total Wine & More, Safeway, Oliver’s Markets, Mollie Stone’s Markets, other retailers and online. For inquiries email Press@BatisteRhum.com. Instagram: @BatisteRhum | Facebook: @BatisteRhum

About Third Partners

Third Partners is a management consulting firm that specializes in sustainability strategy. Third Partners works with leadership teams at responsible brands and helps design innovative solutions that achieve business growth, positive external impact, and world-class operations. As third-party sustainability advisors, Third Partners brings a multifaceted perspective grounded in resource management best practice, data science and business performance. Solutions help leaders align commercial growth with specific environmental and social impact goals.

