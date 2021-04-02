Beach Juice Make Waves with Launch of 100 Calorie Vodka Lemonade

Armonk, NY – Emerging player in sustainable canned cocktails, Beach Juice, continues to innovate adding vodka lemonade to a product portfolio that already includes the award-winning Beach Juice Rosé and Beach Juice Rosé with bubbles. There’s nothing old fashioned about Beach Juice Vodka Lemonade. With just 100 calories and zero sugar, Beach Juice Vodka Lemonade is built for the backpack destined for a fun day at the beach or wherever your adventure takes you. Pick up Beach Juice Vodka Lemonade, available in select markets April 1st ($12.99 per 4-pack).

It’s not complicated: You’d rather be at a bonfire on the beach than putting out fires at the office. Cabanas beat cubicles and barefoot is better than buttoned-up. The best sunsets are the ones when you forget to snap a photo. Off the grid, in the moment, you’re right where you’re supposed to be! Beach Juice – Fun Wins™

Beach Juice

Vodka Lemonade

5% ABV

100 Calories

Zero Sugar

Gluten Free

Beach Juice Rosé

Appellation: Central Coast, California

Blend: Barbera, Grenache, Syrah, and Pinot Noir

13% ABV

Beach Juice Vodka Lemonade joins an existing portfolio of 90pt rated canned rosé. “Packaged in seaside-perfect cans, this rosé is a quite tasty, starting with aromas of melon, strawberry, chalk and rose blossoms. The palate is clean and refreshing, with joyous flavors of raspberry and orange peel.” – Wine Enthusiast

Beach Juice is distributed by Southern Glazer Wine & Spirits, where applicable, and is available in select markets (NY, NJ, CT, MA, RI, NH, DC, MD, DE, VA, TN, GA, FL, TX, CA)

ABOUT BEACH JUICE

Beach Juice keeps it simple. Fun, playful canned cocktails to be enjoyed by all. Beach Juice – Fun Wins™

For More Information:

https://www.beachjuice.co/