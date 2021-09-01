Big Country Beverages Hires Harold Sherrell As Texas Market Manager

Austin, Texas — Big Country Beverages is pleased to announce that they have hired a Texas Market Manager. Harold Sherrell, New York Native, is an experienced sales professional with specialty in the adult beverage category. Sherrell will be tasked with expanding distribution of Big Country Organic Hard Seltzer and Big Country Organic Sparklin’ Cocktail product lines.

”I am extremely excited to join the Big Country team,” says Sherrell. The amount of professionalism and teamwork I’ve experienced since my hiring has been truly impressive. I look forward to giving my all and being a productive member of the organization.”

“We are thrilled to be adding a seasoned sales veteran to the Big Country team,” says National Director of Sales, Stephanie Meyer. “Harold brings not only years of experience and success to the table, but also energy and excitement to help grow Big Country Beverages into a national player in the adult beverage category. We look forward to an immediate impact on our sales with the addition of Harold to the team.”

Big Country Hard Seltzer (BCHS), which launched in 2020, is Texas’s first USDA Certified Organic Hard Seltzer, and the first Fair Trade USA certified Hard Seltzer in North America. Following the Big Country commitment towards environmental responsibility, BCHS is also certified with Non-GMO Project and Fair Trade USA. Made with USDA Certified Organic Big Country Cane Sugar and organic flavors, BCHS prides itself on simple, quality and delicious ingredients.

Inspired by tales of the Old West, Big Country Sparklin’ Cocktails puts a whimsical spin on the traditional canned cocktail. Named after its characters, Cowpoke includes notes of ruby red grapefruit, lemon, salt and a little Texas heat. Jenny Lane incorporates flavors of hibiscus, ginger, lime and botanicals.

About Big Country

In 2013, Big Country Foods was founded as an Organic Cane Sugar supplier with one mission: simple ingredients as originally intended. They partner with small farms and mills, sourcing the finest single source organic ingredients that are produced ethically, safeguarding human wellbeing and natural environments. When customers see the Big Country cliff swallow on the company’s line of Organic Ingredients, Organic Hard Seltzer and Organic Sparklin’ Cocktails, they should feel confident that these products are not only made responsibly but are 100% delicious.

For More Information:

https://enjoybigcountry.com