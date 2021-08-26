Black Infusions Announces Expanded Distribution In Florida

BOSTON, Mass. — Black Infusions has appointed All Saints Brands as the Florida distributor for its award-winning, fruit-infused vodkas—Black Fig and Gold Apricot. The new partnership with All Saints Brands will bring the spirits to both on- and off-premise accounts, as well as launch their third product—Black Infusions Dark Cherry—in September of this year.

“We are constantly on the lookout for ambitious, unique brands that want to leave a mark in the industry. Clearly, Black Infusions fits the bill perfectly,”’ said Robert Sutini, partner at All Saints Brands. “By adding Black Infusions to our portfolio we continue to position All Saints Brands as a solid brand builder for premium craft spirits.”

Black Infusions Black Fig, Gold Apricot, and the soon-to-be-launched Dark Cherry are naturally infused with dried fruit. All three vodkas are 60-proof, gluten-free, and made without artificial sugars, flavors, or colors. Up until this new partnership with All Saints Brands, Black Infusions was only available at the Florida locations of Total Wine & More via Park Street Direct.

“We’ve seen a tremendous opportunity for craft spirits throughout the state of Florida—especially among natural products with authentic flavors,” said Michael Davidson, Black Infusions CEO. “We’ve already had great success at the Total Wine & More stores, but our partnership with All Saints Brands will be what furthers our momentum and elevates our reach as a small supplier.”

Florida is among 15 markets that currently distribute Black Infusions, including Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington DC. The products are also available in California via Park Street Direct and Illinois via LibDib.

About Black Infusions

Black Infusions produces naturally infused, award-winning spirits that are free of artificial sugars, flavors, and colors. By keeping the process simple and natural, Black Infusions achieves authentic flavors from a single source: dried fruit. This produces a unique versatility that complements cocktails in both traditional and modern recipes, and across all occasions. The spirits are developed by Michael Davidson, Owner/CEO of Black Infusions and Boston-area entrepreneur.

About All Saints Brands

All Saints Brands is a young, dynamic boutique drinks distributor and brand building company based out of Miami, Florida. We specialize in premium, craft spirits from around the world that have exceptional quality as a common denominator. Our services include statewide and nationwide brand representation, warehousing and importing, back-office support (accounting, compliance, invoicing), and sales and marketing drive in the field. At All Saints Brands, we carefully focus on each of the brands in our portfolio and drive growth with passion and energy. To view our portfolio and for more information, visit allsaintsbrands.com

For More Information:

https://blackinfusions.com