Blue Run Golden Rye Launches Online

GEORGETOWN, Ky. – Blue Run Spirits’ first Rye Whiskey – already a Gold Medal winner at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition – is now available at select retailers in the U.S. and will be sold online at BlueRunSpirits.com beginning Monday, September 6 at 3 pm Eastern. Blue Run Kentucky Straight Golden Rye Whiskey is the fourth whiskey release since Blue Run launched in October of last year, having unveiled three award-winning, sold-out Bourbons in that time.

Blue Run Kentucky Straight Golden Rye Whiskey is a small-batch whiskey coming from just 91 select barrels, bottled at a very approachable 95 proof. Each bottle, adorned with an oxidized version of the Blue Run’s signature viceroy butterfly emblem, can be individually identified through a green neck strip with gold accents indicating the bottle number and the date it was bottled. The Golden Rye name is derived from both the distinct color of the choice grains that were used in the creation process and the resulting golden-hued whiskey.

“As any bartender or whiskey maker will tell you, Rye Whiskey can be a tough horse to train,” said Mike Montgomery, CEO and Co-Founder of Blue Run Spirits. “Our goal with our Golden Rye was to make it just as approachable as our Bourbons, but still maintain spicy elements that are the hallmark of Ryes. I think we were able to achieve the drinkability of Bourbon with the pronounced personality of Rye.”

This inaugural Rye Whiskey from Blue Run features a honey baked graham cracker aroma surrounded by sweet grains and wood sugar. The easygoing finish rests with honey and a dash of pear syrup, highlighted by touches of ginger that add just the right tingle.

Blue Run Kentucky Straight Golden Rye Whiskey follows Blue Run’s summer release, Blue Run 14-Year-Old Small Batch Bourbon, which was awarded top honors at the prestigious 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition winning Best Small Batch Bourbon – 11 Years & Older, along with a Double Gold Medal. The company’s spring release, Blue Run 13.5-Year-Old Single Barrel Bourbon, was awarded Best Single Barrel Bourbon – 11 Years & Older, as well as a Double Gold Medal. Both bottlings sold out in minutes online.

Blue Run Kentucky Straight Golden Rye Whiskey is available for $99.99 SRP. It will be followed by a high-rye Bourbon in October. Additionally, Blue Run is contract distilling at Bardstown Bourbon Company this year, as they did at Castle & Key Distillery in 2020.

Blue Run Spirits can be purchased in Kentucky (RNDC); Georgia (Savannah); South Carolina and Tennessee (Advintage); Washington, D.C., Maryland and Delaware (Prestige-Ledroit); Illinois and Colorado (Breakthru); California and Florida (Park Street); and Canada (Evergreen) and online on bluerunspirits.com/shop.

ABOUT BLUE RUN SPIRITS

Blue Run Spirits is a new kind of spirits company, creating a unique luxury proposition by tapping into the deep heritage and craft that makes a truly great whiskey, then elevating it through a modern design and marketing lens to reach a younger, broader and more diverse whiskey drinker. The company’s founders include a Nike designer, the first director-level employee at Facebook, a hospitality executive, a political advisor, and a philanthropist – all huge whiskey fans and individuals who acutely understand how to build demand and buzz for a contemporary consumer product. They are backed by a team of advisors including Nike marketing experts; the Campari communications veteran behind the U.S. launch of Espolòn Tequila and the Aperol Spritz; a former spirits distributor; and others with deep industry experience. The Blue Run name is a nod to one of our founder’s upbringing in Georgetown, KY, where Bourbon began in the Bluegrass State.

For More Information:

https://www.bluerunspirits.com/