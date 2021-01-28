Bowmore Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky Debuts Annual 30 Year Old Release

Bowmore® Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky has unveiled its first annual release 30 Year Old in celebration of how time shapes the exceptional Bowmore character and bringing a new aged expression to the global portfolio.

For more than 240 years, Bowmore Distillery has captured the essence of Islay from the shores of its remote island home. This single malt harnesses the power of time in every single drop, which tells a story of the past that’s savored in the present. This a single malt defined, shaped and crafted by time.

Distilled in 1989, this rare single malt whisky has been carefully nurtured for three decades in Bowmore’s finest Sherry hogsheads and Bourbon barrels. It is matured in the legendary Bowmore No. 1 Vaults, one of the world’s oldest maturation warehouses. Selected from just two casks each year, this is an exceptional single malt that embodies the last thirty years at the very core of its character.

Bottled at a cask strength of 45.3% alcohol by volume, this 30 Year Old is a celebration of Bowmore’s rich fruity and subtly smoky style. With a burnished gold natural color, this whisky offers up aromas of heather, bananas, peaches, pineapple, vanilla and butterscotch. While on the palate, tropical fruits and honey sweetness unite with subtle peat smoke and hints of eucalyptus, ensuring a warming and lingering finish.

“By adding an ongoing 30 Year Old Bowmore to the portfolio, we are able to showcase how vital the length of time spent in casks shapes and influences our spirit, making it even more exceptional and full of character,” said David Turner, Bowmore Distillery Manager. “Each annual release will tell the rich story of Bowmore, but importantly each will have their own unique style and character. As for this release, this is another perfect example of classic Bowmore but with boundless depth and intrigue reflecting the long standing interaction of spirit and wood.”

With only 2,580 bottles available globally as of late 2020, Bowmore 30-Year-Old is inspired by the terrain that surrounds the Bowmore Distillery and the legendary landscape that defines our whisky. Capturing the art of time, the bottle and box containing this whisky take cues from the detailed markings on driftwood and the refined polish of sea glass, reflecting its eternal connection with Islay.

Bowmore® 30-Year-Old is available from January 2021 with an SRP of $2,500 in the U.S.

Tasting notes: Bowmore 30-Year-Old – 45.3% ABV

COLOR: Burnished gold

NOSE: Heather honey, bananas and peaches, with pineapple, vanilla and butterscotch

TASTE: Tropical fruits with honey sweetness, subtle peat smoke and hints of eucalyptus

FINISH:Mouth warming, with ripe fruits lingering on the tongue

ABOUT BOWMORE

Founded in 1779, Bowmore® is the oldest licensed distillery on Islay, one of the Scottish isles which make up the region known as the ‘Islands’ in the lexicon of Whisky. The other regions are the Highlands, Speyside and the Lowlands. Islay malts are famous for their characteristic smokiness and Bowmore is no exception; the malt is carefully smoked in a peat-fired kiln, using skills honed over two centuries to craft a perfectly balanced Single Malt.

Time is savored at Bowmore and the distillery’s adherence to traditional production methods helps to shape the character of its Single Malts. Today, it prides itself as one of the rare distilleries which still produces its own floor malted barley, hand-turned by a traditional wooden malt shovel and hand drawn machinery. Water for the whiskies is specially drawn from the Laggan River.

Bowmore Distillery’s close proximity to the sea is also vital in determining the final character of its spirit. The legendary Bowmore No. 1 Vaults, one of the world’s oldest maturation warehouses, is where most of the whiskies spend their long lives resting quietly in the cool, dark, damp cellars below sea level, oblivious to the waves thrashing the vault’s sea-facing wall.

They mature in oak casks, previously used for bourbon, sherry or claret, gradually developing rich and mellow flavors until the expertise of our whisky makers deems them ready for bottling. It is this combination of peat, barley, sea breeze, water, wood, people and tradition that together create the perfectly balanced warm and smoky character of Bowmore® Single Malt Scotch Whiskies. Through peerless maturation expertise and sense of timing, Bowmore® is “Time, Savoured®” – a rich reward for those that appreciate the value of time and an exquisite whisky coveted the world over.

Bowmore USA domestic product range: Bowmore 12 Year Old, 15 Year Old, 18 Year Old and 25 Year Old.

ABOUT BEAM SUNTORY

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company’s brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek, Basil Hayden’s and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher’s, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and On The Rocks Premium Cocktails. Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit beamsuntory.com and drinksmart.com.

