Bruno Mars Directs And Stars In New Campaign For SelvaRey Rum

LOS ANGELES – On the heels of a blockbuster spring of new chart-topping music, a groundbreaking foray into fashion, and the sold-out release of his flagship SelvaRey Owner’s Reserve, Bruno Mars is showcasing his rum empire in a new creative content series. The series highlights the launch of SelvaRey Coconut – the latest in his collection of globally acclaimed ultra-premium rums.

Just in time for summer and rum season, SelvaRey Coconut is poised to elevate every Piña Colada from Miami to Honolulu. The luxury spirit is made from an incredibly smooth, two-year-aged rum, infused with a velvety coconut essence. It promises to forever raise the bar in the coconut rum category and the world of tropical cocktails.

“Rum is really synonymous with joy. Anyone holding a good rum cocktail is exactly where they want to be,” says Mars. “That’s what I wanted people to feel with this campaign. And SelvaRey Coconut delivers the ultimate drink every time. It’s hands down the best coconut rum you’ve ever tasted. Who wouldn’t be happy with a SelvaRey Piña Colada in their hand?”

SelvaRey today debuted the first installment of its vibrant new campaign, aptly titled Tropical Luxury, Wherever You Are. Mars’ fellow brand owners and long-time collaborators – superstar Anderson .Paak of Silk Sonic, Grammy Award-winning songwriter James Fauntleroy, and Oscar and Grammy Award-winning producer D’Mile – all contributed to the campaign. Mars directs and stars in the flagship video together with .Paak, while Fauntleroy provides the vocals for the jingle.

The spot is currently live on YouTube with additional content slated to run throughout the summer.

Drink of the Summer – SelvaRey Coconut Skinny Piña Colada

SelvaRey has also introduced its signature cocktail – the Skinny Piña Colada – the perfect vehicle for the new-ultra premium coconut rum. The simple cocktail is made with only SelvaRey Coconut, pineapple juice, and coconut water. Blended with ice or just on the rocks, it becomes a light, irresistibly tasty version of the classic Piña Colada.

About SelvaRey

SelvaRey is a collection of the finest, sustainable, single-estate rums crafted in the jungles of Panama. Each variant boasts a luxuriously smooth and distinctively balanced character. From harvesting the sugarcane and pressing the juice to the distillation and blending, the rums adhere to the highest quality standard and represent the intense passion and commitment to craft from the people behind the spirit. Owned and operated by Seth Gold, Marc Gold, Robert Herzig and Bruno Mars, SelvaRey brings you Tropical Luxury, Wherever You Are.

For more information:

www.selvarey.com