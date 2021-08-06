Brush Creek Distillery Expands First Line Of Spirits Into Texas And Colorado

Saratoga, Wyo. – Brush Creek Distillery, a small-batch distiller set in the one-of-a-kind epicurean center of world-renowned Brush Creek Ranch, announced today the launch of its first line of Brush Creek spirits into Texas and Colorado – the first markets outside of the Distillery’s home state of Wyoming. The spirits are distilled and crafted on-site at The Farm at Brush Creek, embracing Wyoming’s local and natural resources and using the finest ingredients. The first batches of Brush Creek Straight Bourbon, Brush Creek Straight Rye, Brush Creek Vodka andBrush Creek Gin can now be found in liquor stores, restaurants and bars across Texas and Colorado.

“The heart of our vision has always been to share the inspiration and pioneering spirit of the West with others,” said Andrew Wason, Managing Director of Brush Creek Distillery. “Due to the small-batch nature of our system, these spirits are very unique and exclusive, and we are elated to launch them in the first two markets outside of Wyoming.”

Wason helped launch Brush Creek Distillery in 2019, fulfilling a long-held vision to produce spirits at Brush Creek Ranch. Earlier this year, the Distillery appointed Philip Mundt as Head Distiller and Production Manager. A native of Colorado and previous Production Manager at Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey, Mundt brings more than a decade of industry experience to Wyoming where he oversees all operations at the Distillery. Wason, meanwhile, will spearhead traditional product expansion in Indiana and Kentucky later this year with additional e-commerce market expansions in California, Florida, New York and Illinois.

The team at Brush Creek Distillery looks to their environment and the Western landscape for inspiration and collaborates with The Farm at Brush Creek to foster sustainability, promote innovation and produce spirits using certified organic greenhouse botanicals, mountain water, ranch-foraged ingredients and sustainable practices. Spent grains from the production of bourbon and rye are shared with local ranchers and Brush Creek Ranch where Executive Pastry and Bakery Chef, Keisha Sanderson, uses the grains in the creation of “Spent Grain Bread.” Empty barrel char is used in the cheese and ice cream making process at Medicine Bow Creamery.

The four ultra-premium products now available in Texas and Colorado include:

Brush Creek Straight Bourbon: A unique four-grain blend, showcasing the beauty of multiple straight bourbon whiskeys from storied programs born in Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee, matured at high elevations under Wyoming’s bluebird skies. The product and its unique mash bill are the result of over two decades of industry experience, strong friendships, a passion for excellence and the pursuit to celebrate the American West.

Bold aromas of malt and dried cherries mingle with hints of new leather and thyme. A well-balanced combination of vanilla, fresh caramel, bakery spices and toasted oak delight on the palate. A long, rich finish with hints of cinnamon will call you back again and again. Retail Price: $59.99

Brush Creek Straight Rye: Inspired by the colorful and bold moments of life and richly populated with flavor, this straight rye whiskey born in Indiana and matured in Wyoming has a spicy aroma of fruit and floral that is followed by butterscotch and vanilla flavor. It’s delivered in a smooth, creamy body that’s immensely tasteful, providing for a unique whiskey experience.

Rich and robust, our rye exudes spice on the nose, caramel, candied fruit and light citrus round out the palate. Refined flavors of hickory and roasted pecans compliment the spice that lingers on the finish. Retail Price: $49.99

Brush Creek Vodka: Our non-GMO vodka is redistilled on-site using a Vendome copper pot still to further remove any impurities and cut with the clear mountain water that’s filtered down from the fine granite rock from the nearby Snowy Mountain Range just above the distillery.

Brush Creek Vodka offers up a crystal clear, unadulterated spirit with just a hint of natural grains and minerality from the locally sourced snow melt water. The finish is clean and smooth, making it a perfect match for an array of cocktails. Retail Price: $26.99

Brush Creek Gin: This small batch New American-style gin utilizes juniper that is foraged off the ranch and surrounding areas, along with botanicals produced in the on-site 20,000 square foot certified organic Brush Creek Greenhouse. Brush Creek Gin is redistilled on-site using a combination of boil and vapor infusion in our Vendome copper pot still.

Light juniper notes present in the nose, backed up great citrus and soft botanicals to create a wonderfully balanced New American-style gin. A smooth, refreshing mouthfeel that showcases flowery orris, chamomile and a hint of spice on the finish that are purely Wyoming. Retail Price: $28.99

“Our products promote innovation and collaboration combined with the pioneering spirit that Brush Creek is known for,” said Wason.

Brush Creek Distillery’s very own Wyoming-distilled and aged Straight Bourbon, Straight Rye and American Single Malt Whiskey will continue to mature and age in the years ahead, preparing for future release. The Distillery also plans to collaborate with other storied wine and spirits programs to produce a series of innovative spirit releases in the months and years ahead.

Brush Creek Distillery products can now be found in liquor stores, restaurants and hotels across Texas including The Austin Shaker, Twin Liquors, Spec’s Liquors, Acre 41, Otopia Rooftop, Upstairs at Caroline and Stella San Jac in Austin; Alamo City Liquor, Otro Bar and Domingo Restaurant in San Antonio; Liquor Source, Liquor Hub, Longhorn Liquor and Lys Liquor in Houston; Greenville Stop and Longhorn Liquor in Dallas; Liquid Town and Rockets Whiskey Bar & Saloon in Corpus Christi; and Spanky’s Liquors in Aransas Pass.

Traveling a shorter distance to Wyoming’s neighboring state, Brush Creek spirits can be found in Colorado bars, restaurants and retail stores including 54thirty Rooftop, Elevated Rooftop Bar at Halcyon Hotel and Highlands Wine & Liquor in Denver; Whiskey Star Smokehouse in Breckenridge; Greeley Chophouse in Greeley; St. Julien Hotel in Boulder; Boone’s Wine & Spirits in Eagle, Evergreen Discount Liquors in Evergreen; Sheridan Fine Wine & Spirits in Lakewood; Sopris Liquor & Wine in Carbondale; Chambers Liquors in Aurora; Total Beverage in Westminster; and Saddle Up Liquors in Fort Collins.

About Brush Creek Distillery

Brush Creek Distillery is a small-batch distiller uniquely set on a working cattle ranch in the one-of-a-kind epicurean center of world-renowned Brush Creek Ranch. Brush Creek Distillery’s on-site distilling and blending processes allow for singular small batch crafting of a variety of spirits including Brush Creek Straight Bourbon, Brush Creek Straight Rye, Brush Creek Vodka and Brush Creek Gin. Each batch is crafted in Wyoming using the finest ingredients local products whenever possible. More information can be found online, by calling 307-327-5284 or on Instagram and Facebook.

For More Information:

https://www.brushcreekdistillery.com/