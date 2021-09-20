Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Launches “Local Bar Sundays”

Local bars are more than just a place to grab a drink. They are the lifeblood of the communities they serve, providing a place to connect, to share, to create memories, all while providing jobs for the local community. With the launch of Local Bar Sundays, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey is on a mission to inspire consumers to support their unique local bars and restaurants and make every Sunday a Local Bar Sunday.

Since the best way to support our local bar communities is to order from your favorite spot, Bulleit will reimburse the cost of consumers’ first drink with the “First Drink’s on Us” rebate fund through the end of 2021.

Adult consumers (+21) who enjoy Bulleit Frontier Whiskey (costing at least $10.01, pre-tax) from their favorite local bar or restaurant in qualifying states will be reimbursed online for any Bulleit drink they order, from a Bulleit Rye Manhattan, to a Bulleit Bourbon Old Fashioned, or even Bulleit on the rocks. Consumers will be reimbursed via Venmo** by simply uploading their drink receipt to LocalBarSundays.com after purchasing a qualifying Bulleit drink during the designated period***. Participating consumers are also encouraged to remember to tip their favorite bartenders as a thanks for their great service.

“Local bars and restaurants are a reflection of the vibrant and diverse communities they serve and have been the backdrop to some of life’s most important celebrations,” said Ricky Collett, Global and US Brand Director of Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, Diageo North America. “We’re proud to launch an initiative that reminds consumers of the importance of supporting their local establishments and communities, by making every Sunday, a Local Bar Sunday.”

The Local Bar Sundays mission will be brought to life across the nation with a variety of additional activations and touchpoints:

New National Creative Campaign: will appear across TV, digital and social, starring real bartenders.

Interactive Media and Bar Finder: interactive digital and local media will help consumers visit their local bars by directing consumers to the Bulleit website where they can find local bars in their neighborhood.

Experience Bulleit back at the bar: consumers will have the opportunity to enjoy Bulleit through an estimated1,300 on-premise sampling events across the country (where legal; restrictions apply).

Touring the Country: Bulleit Ambassadors and the Bulleit Woody will bring immersive experiences to bar communities across the country (where legal; restrictions apply).

Equipping the Trade Community: Bulleit will bring back Frontier Bar Labs – the brand’s educational platform – to arm the trade community with the support and tools they need.

The Sunday Special: in partnership with the United States Bartenders’ Guild (USBG), Bulleit will launch a social content series with bartenders sharing a cocktail inspired by the cocktail culture and flavors from their respective cities, to highlight new ways to enjoy Bulleit at the Bar.

The Local Bar Sundays mission was first introduced at this year’s Tribeca Festival and comes on the heels of the brand’s initial commitment of $250,000 to support the North American Hospitality Industry as part of the Bulleit Frontier Fund.

While enjoying Local Bar Sundays at your favorite neighborhood spot, Bulleit encourages consumers 21+ to take proper precautions to safely visit bars and to always drink responsibly.

*Based on Maximum consumer redemption. Local Bar Sundays Offer available while supplies last in AK, AR, CA, CO, DE, DC, FL, GA, ID, IL, IA, MD, MA, MI, MT, NE, NV, NH, NM, NY, ND, OH, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, VT, WA, WV, WI, and WY.

**Venmo is a service of PayPal, Inc. which is NOT responsible for and does NOT endorse Local Bar Sundays.

***Consumer must make qualifying purchase by 12/15/2021 and complete rebate redemption by 12/31/2021. Receipt of payment is subject to verification of consumer’s compliance with Offer terms. Limit 1 redemption ($10 payment) per consumer. Not to be combined with any other Diageo offer. A U.S. bank account is required for Venmo. Subject to Offer terms at website.

ABOUT BULLEIT FRONTIER WHISKEY

Bulleit, founded in 1987, is one of the fastest-growing whiskeys in America. The brand attributes that growth to bartenders and cultural partners who have adopted it as their own. The Bulleit Frontier Whiskey portfolio is distilled and aged in the Bulleit family tradition, using a distinctive high rye recipe, which gives them a bold, spicy, yet distinctively smooth taste. The award-winning Kentucky whiskey most recently won a Double Gold medal for Bulleit 10 Year Old and Gold Medals for Bulleit Bourbon and Bulleit Rye at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. In 2017, Bulleit celebrated its 30th anniversary with the opening of a new, state-of-the-art distillery located in Shelbyville, KY. Constructed with a focus on sustainable practices including natural habitat protection, water conservation and local ingredient sourcing, BDC received the Highly Commended award for Sustainable Distillery of the Year at the 2020 Icons of Whisky Awards from Whisky Magazine. In 2019, a Visitor’s Centre at the Bulleit Distilling Co. in Shelbyville opened to share our modern, technological and sustainable approach to making great whiskey.

ABOUT DIAGEO NORTH AMERICA

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan’s whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit diageo.com. Visit Diageo’s global responsible drinking resource, DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

For More Information:

https://www.bulleit.com/localbarsundays/