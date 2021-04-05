Bumbu Rum Company Releases BUMBU CRÈME

From the world’s favorite craft rum maker comes the next sensation by Bumbu Rum Company, Bumbu Créme. This new release joins Bumbu Original and Bumbu XO, which rank as the best-selling premium rum line in the U.S.

Bumbu Créme is a perfect blend of Bumbu rum, select spices, and decadent, real dairy cream. It’s a rich, but not heavy, rum cream with a deep, complex array of aromas, including chai, coconut, and cinnamon. A balanced combination of sweetness, spice, and cream, Bumbu Créme is perfect chilled straight, on the rocks, or in a cocktail.

Bumbu Rum Company is part of the Sovereign Brands family, owners of Luc Belaire, the #1 premium sparkling wine/champagne in the U.S., McQueen and the Violet Fog, a handcrafted gin from Jundiaí, Brazil, awarded a 93 point score by Wine Enthusiast, and Villon, an extraordinary handcrafted French spirit which competes in the Cognac category.

