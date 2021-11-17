Buzzard’s Roost Whiskey Launches First Bourbon and Announces Move to Bardstown Bourbon Company

Louisville, Ky. — Buzzard’s Roost Whiskey is launching its first Bourbon on Nov. 9, adding to its collection of luxury whiskeys with a launch event at its new home, Bardstown Bourbon Company. Buzzard’s Roost launched its first rye whiskey in 2019, and has since released multiple rye expressions, including Very Small Batch, Single Barrel, Barrel Strength, Toasted Barrel and Peated Barrel.

“We are very proud of our first Bourbon and thrilled to launch it at our new home, Bardstown Bourbon Company, says Buzzard’s Roost Co-founder and CEO Judy Hollis Jones. “We started Buzzard’s Roost with a focus on creating exceptional whiskies using pioneering techniques and our team has used a great deal of finesse to create a Bourbon that is like no other.”

Buzzard’s Roost Bourbon is a four-year-old barrel-strength (114.4 proof) blend of two rye-based mash bills distilled in Indiana. The nose is powerful and offers caramel, dark chocolate, and baking spices with a hint of perfectly seasoned oak, backed up with orange peel, dark fruit and aging tobacco. The palate gives way to an explosion of sweetness highlighted by vanilla and coconut at the mid-palate, accompanied by a rich blast of maraschino cherry and citrus. The finish is a perfect balance of structure and heat. SRP is $84.99.

Buzzard’s Roost selects is whiskies and re-barrels them using very specific seasoning, toasting and charring methods. With its move to Bardstown Bourbon Company, all Buzzard’s Roost ryes and Bourbon will now be barrel-aged and bottled at Bardstown.

“Bardstown is the pinnacle of facilities for whiskey makers,” says Buzzard’s Roost Co-founder and Master Blender Jason Brauner. “Their team is the most knowledgeable in the business, their rickhouses offer optimal aging conditions and their state-of-the-art bottling line is exactly what we need as Buzzard’s Roost grows to meet demand.”

Buzzard’s Roost Sipping Whiskey is an exceptional line of whiskies crafted using pioneering techniques. Buzzard’s Roost is redefining American whiskey, with its focus on treating barrels in very specific ways to achieve rare and exceptional flavors. No other whiskey in the world has flavor profiles like Buzzard’s Roost. And like the keen eye of the buzzard, Buzzard’s Roost has a long-range vision and wide perspective on what American whiskey can be. Buzzard’s Roost is proudly woman-owned and lead, and is currently distributed throughout Kentucky and Massachusetts with more states coming soon. Follow @BuzzardsRoost on Instagram and Facebook.

