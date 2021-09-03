CANTEEN Spirits Debuts Gin Spritz Line

AUSTIN, TEXAS – Ready-to-drink cocktail company CANTEEN Spirits announced today that it is launching the newest innovation in its growing portfolio, CANTEEN Gin Spritz. CANTEEN Spirits brands include CANTEEN, a vodka-based canned cocktail and CANTINA, a tequila-based cocktail which launched in April. CANTEEN Spirits recently joined Anheuser-Busch’s family of distribution partnerships in Beyond Beer. The new CANTEEN Gin Spritz will be one of the first Gin offerings in the Beyond Beer sector.

“We’re thrilled to announce CANTEEN Gin Spritz as the newest addition to our growing portfolio of ready-to-drink cocktails,” says Brandon Cason, CEO and Co-Founder of CANTEEN Spirits. “We’re creating a premium cocktail experience with three light and refreshing flavors that emphasize the botanical nature of gin and feature better-for-you ingredients.”

The new CANTEEN Gin Spritz will be available in three flavors:

Blossom Gin Spritz with hibiscus, lime and juniper: The fruity and floral hibiscus elements balance with the essence of fresh squeezed lime and pair well with gin’s floral character.

Citrus Gin Spritz with lemon and lime, cucumber and juniper: The natural citrus qualities of gin highlight the lemon, leading to a refreshingly crisp cucumber finish.

Ruby Gin Spritz with ruby red grapefruit and rosemary: A true Texas classic, this flavor showcases gin's grapefruit backbone and finishes with a touch of herbal rosemary.

CANTEEN Gin Spritz has a 5% ABV and contains zero sugar, zero sodium and only 99 calories per can, consistent with the entire CANTEEN Spirits portfolio. The new ready-to-drink gin cocktail is available in individual cans as well as variety 6-packs with an SRP of $9.99 – $12.99, dependent on state. CANTEEN Gin Spritz is currently gaining U.S. distributions and will continue to expand nationally throughout the year.

Founded in 2019 by Brandon Cason, Daniel Barnes and Marc Donati, CANTEEN Spirits’ RTD cocktail lines have quickly become key players in the beverage space meeting consumer demand with high-quality and convenient choices. Since its launch, CANTEEN has become a brand to watch in the category with lightning-fast growth, selling 517,000 cases last year alone.

About CANTEEN Spirits

CANTEEN Spirits is an Austin-based, ready-to-drink cocktail brand specializing in refreshing, low-calorie, spirits-based canned cocktails. CANTEEN Spirits’ portfolio of premium RTD cocktails includes CANTEEN Vodka Soda, available in seven flavors including Black Cherry, Pineapple, Strawberry, Watermelon, Cucumber Mint, Ruby Red and Lime; CANTINA Tequila Soda, which is offered in three delicious flavors including Watermelon Margarita, Grapefruit Paloma and Ranch Water, all made from premium blue weber agave in Tequila, Jalisco. The newest edition, CANTEEN Gin Spritz, is available in three light and refreshing flavors including Blossom Gin Spritz, Citrus Gin Spritz and Ruby Gin Spritz. Made with all-natural flavors, and zero sugar, each line boasts an impressive list of better-for-you alternatives in their ingredients and approach, making it the better drink choice for any occasion.

CANTEEN and CANTINA are sold nationwide and are available in over 50,000 accounts in all 50 states as well as Drizly, and CANTINA is available in over 10,000 accounts in 42 states. CANTEEN Vodka Soda is available in 6-pack 12 oz. cans and has an ABV of 5%, while CANTINA is available in 4-pack 12 oz. cans and has an ABV of 5.6%. The new Gin Spritz is available is a variety 6-pack of 12 oz. cans.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkcanteen.com