Cathead Distillery Debuts A New Small Batch Release of Old Soul Bourbon

JACKSON, MS — Cathead Distillery, Mississippi’s first and oldest legal distillery, debuts the brand’s 2021 release of its small batch Old Soul Straight Bourbon Whiskey—a precise blend of two whiskies with an identical high-rye mash bill and aged for four and five years respectively.

Developed by Cathead Co-Founders Richard Patrick and Austin Evans, this year’s Old Soul Bourbon boasts a more mature flavor profile compared to its predecessors and is bottled at 90 proof with a high-rye mash bill of 75% Corn, 21% Rye, and 4% Malted Barley. With just 88 barrels produced, Cathead’s Old Soul is crafted the old-fashioned way—featuring a hand-selected precise blend of whiskeys distilled in Mississippi and Indiana—with each barrel reviewed by nose and palate. Aged onsite at the Jackson, MS-based distillery, the strong Southern heat and humidity offer an ideal environment for maturation, allowing Old Soul to produce older flavor notes throughout its maturation.

“Adding rare and unique bourbons to our whiskey portfolio continues to be a major focus for us,” said Cathead Co-Founder Richard Patrick. “With a nod to bourbon traditions of the past and future whiskeys to come, we’re thrilled to share this high-rye Old Soul rendition with Cathead loyalists and whiskey fans, alike.”

The 2021 Small Batch release features a deep amber color, with a beautifully balanced aroma of dried fruits, cocoa, and toffee. A gentle entry of pure vanilla leads into undertones of nutty toffee and banana nut muffins mid-palate and finishes with notes of rye spice fresh leather on the nose. Old Soul is best enjoyed on the rocks or stirred up in a classic bourbon cocktail. With a suggested retail price of $44.95, this new bottle is available for pre-order with nationwide shipping via shop.catheaddistillery.com as well as at select retailers in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas starting this week.

About Cathead Distillery

The first legal distillery in the state of Mississippi, Cathead was founded in 2010 by friends and blues fans Austin Evans and Richard Patrick. Originally located in Gluckstadt, the distillery moved to the heart of downtown Jackson, the state’s capital, in 2015. Cathead Distillery currently produces seven products in small batches: Cathead Original Vodka, Cathead Honeysuckle Vodka, Cathead Bitter Orange Vodka, Bristow Gin, Hoodoo Chicory Liquor, and Old Soul Bourbon Whiskey, as well as canned cocktails, Cathead Sparkling. Cathead is a 2020 James Beard semi-finalist for Outstanding Spirits Producer. The name “Cathead,” a term first coined by Mississippi blues musicians as a nod to respected artists, is the brand’s way of paying homage to the state’s rich musical heritage; in this spirit, Cathead also donates a portion of proceeds to nonprofits that contribute to the region’s abundant arts and culture. Cathead Distillery is an event-driven facility and a place for both locals and tourists to enjoy product tastings, live music, community, and a cold beverage. Celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, a huge milestone for the first legal distillery in the state, Cathead has sold over one million bottles.

For More Information:

https://shop.catheaddistillery.com/