Cathead Distillery Pays Homage to Blues-Inspired Roots With Limited Edition ‘Tintype’ Old Soul Bourbon

JACKSON, Miss. — Cathead Distillery, Mississippi’s first and oldest legal distillery, is proud to support Music Maker Relief Foundation and their mission to tend the roots of American Music with an all-new limited release of Tintype Old Soul Bourbon. Aged for seven years and bottled at cask strength, Tintype Old Soul Bourbon is uncut and unfiltered just like the blues artist it honors. Named for the vintage style of photography known as ‘tintype’, the bottle features an image celebrating famed blues legend Captain Luke Mayer and is the first edition in the distillery’s new Tintype series.

Developed by Cathead Co-Founders Richard Patrick and Austin Evans, Tintype Old Soul Bourbon is distilled in Indiana with a high-rye mash bill of 75% Corn, 21% Rye, and 4% Malted Barley and—similar to that of its predecessor, 2021 Small Batch Old Soul Bourbon released this past summer—aged on-site at the Jackson, Mississippi-based distillery. Bottled at a whopping 119.2 proof, this bottle is a testament to what Southern heat and humidity can do for whiskey maturation.

“We’re super excited about not only this bottle, but all potential releases in the Tintype series,” said Richard Patrick, Co-Founder of Cathead Distillery. “It’s a culmination of our work within the community, live music, and distilling in one bottle. It’s something we’ve been wanting to do for years.”

This Tintype release will feature photography by Timothy Duffy, founder of the Music Maker Relief Foundation (MMRF) and longtime Tintype photographer for traditional artists in the South. MMRF is a non-profit organization with a mission to help the true pioneers and unsung heroes of Southern music regain recognition and meet their day-to-day needs. They’re a long-time partner of Cathead and align with the distillery’s philanthropic efforts to support live music.

“Cathead really demonstrates its social consciousness by giving back to the blues musicians who keep the music alive, and they’ve done that since they began,” said Timothy Duffy, Co-Founder of the Music Maker Foundation. “And by supporting Music Maker, Cathead helps us tend the roots of American music, not only from their home state of Mississippi but across the South. Captain Luke was my best friend, and I know without a doubt that he would be pleased to have his photo on a bottle of bourbon of such high quality.”

Captain Luke was a consummate entertainer who carried on a longtime association with Music Maker’s first partner artist, Guitar Gabriel, whose country-blues playing was a perfect match for Captain Luke’s singing style. His voice was miraculous — a profoundly deep bass that never failed to amaze listeners. Duffy says Captain Luke had a “voice like honey dripping on hot chocolate.”

With only 1,100 cases produced, Tintype Old Soul Bourbon is a limited-edition release that sings with notes of vibrant leather, sharp rye spice, soft caramels, and rich undertones of sweet confectionaries. A gentle entry of pure vanilla and spice notes lead into undertones of velvety sweet caramels mid-palate and finish with notes of lingering spicy leather unfettered from the casks’ maturation journey in Mississippi.

At a suggested retail price of $99.99, this bottle is one of the more premium offerings in the Old Soul Bourbon portfolio. Available for nationwide shipping via shop.catheaddistillery.com, it will also be available to purchase at select liquor stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. For more information about the featured artist and their craft, please visit MusicMaker.org.

About Cathead Distillery

The first legal distillery in the state of Mississippi, Cathead was founded in 2010 by friends and blues fans Austin Evans and Richard Patrick. Originally located in Gluckstadt, the distillery moved to the heart of downtown Jackson, the state’s capital, in 2015. Cathead Distillery currently produces seven products in small batches: Cathead Original Vodka, Cathead Honeysuckle Vodka, Cathead Bitter Orange Vodka, Bristow Gin, Hoodoo Chicory Liquor, and Old Soul Bourbon Whiskey, as well as canned cocktails, Cathead Sparkling. Cathead is a 2020 James Beard semi-finalist for Outstanding Spirits Producer. The name “Cathead,” a term first coined by Mississippi blues musicians as a nod to respected artists, is the brand’s way of paying homage to the state’s rich musical heritage; in this spirit, Cathead also donates a portion of proceeds to nonprofits that contribute to the region’s abundant arts and culture. Cathead Distillery is an event-driven facility and a place for both locals and tourists to enjoy product tastings, live music, community, and a cold beverage. Celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, a huge milestone for the first legal distillery in the state, Cathead has sold over one million bottles.

For More Information:

https://catheaddistillery.com/