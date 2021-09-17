CÎROC And Sean “Diddy” Combs Introduce New Limited-Edition CÎROC Pomegranate

NEW YORK, N.Y. — CÎROC announced its latest flavor – and it’s the perfect complement to the “love era” declared by Sean Love Combs aka “Diddy.” The new limited-edition CÎROC Pomegranate, launching October 2021, will make any gathering extra special, and delicious. The expertly crafted new flavor will help to make an ideal cocktail to toast with loved ones, enjoy while savoring moments around the table, or feature in an artfully styled bar cart. It’s a unique gift for that special someone.

CÎROC Pomegranate is a full-bodied spirit made with vodka distilled from fine French grapes and infused with pomegranate and other natural flavors. Featuring notes of juicy red berries with hints of strawberry, melding with bursts of sweet and fruity pomegranate flavors, that culminates in a silky-smooth finish. As a finishing touch, the liquid is encased in a deep burgundy bottle resembling the jewel tones of the season with sleek gold lettering that’s sure to impress at any holiday festivities.

“CÎROC is an industry innovator. From our flavors to design, we always deliver something special, this season there is no exception,” said Mr. Combs, Chairman, Combs Enterprises. “We are introducing CÎROC Pomegranate to the family. The latest flavor is love in a bottle which I guarantee will have everybody celebrating.”

Add a touch of luxury to any occasion with signature CÎROC Pomegranate cocktails such as Pomegranate Jewel or Pomegranate Passion, specifically crafted for this season.

CÎROC POMEGRANATE JEWEL

1 oz CÎROC Pomegranate

.5 oz Grenadine

Sparkling Wine

Glass: Coup

Garnish: Lemon twist

Method: Add CÎROC Pomegranate and Grenadine in a mixing glass. Add ice and gently stir. Strain into a glass (no ice). Top off with Sparkling Wine and garnish.

CÎROC POMEGRANATE PASSION

1.5 oz CÎROC Pomegranate

4-5 oz Cranberry juice

Glass: Highball

Garnish: Lime

Method: Add all ingredients into a highball filled with ice. Gently stir and garnish.

CÎROC Pomegranate will be on shelves nationwide starting October 1st until supplies last. The suggested retail price is $29.99 and can be found at retailers such as ReserveBar.com.

CÎROC encourages people of legal drinking age to celebrate responsibly. Please visit CIROC.com for additional information on CÎROC. Stay up to date with the latest news, cocktails and exciting social content by following the conversation at @CIROC.

About CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka

CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka is gluten-free and distilled from fine French grapes; a process inspired by over a century of wine-making expertise and craftsmanship, providing a crisp, clean taste and citrus nose. Launched nationwide in January 2003, DIAGEO – the world’s largest spirits and beer company – made spirits history in October 2007 by entering into a strategic alliance with entertainment entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs, in which Mr. Combs and Combs Enterprises assumed the lead on all brand management activities for CÎROC. The flavor portfolio includes CÎROC RED BERRY, CÎROC COCONUT, CÎROC PEACH, CÎROC PINEAPPLE, CÎROC APPLE, CÎROC MANGO and CÎROC SUMMER WATERMELON. In June 2018, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Makers of CÎROC entered the brown spirits category with the introduction of CÎROC VS, Fine French Brandy. Please drink responsibly. Must be 21+ to enjoy.

About DIAGEO North America

DIAGEO is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan’s whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

DIAGEO is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about DIAGEO, their people, brands, and performance, visit diageo.com. Visit DIAGEO’S global responsible drinking resource, DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about DIAGEO North America: @Diageo_NA.

About COMBS ENTERPRISES

Combs Enterprises is the portfolio of businesses and investments built and cultivated by music legend and entrepreneur Sean Love Combs Aka Diddy. Established in 2013, Combs Enterprises includes the brands Bad Boy Entertainment, Sean John, Combs Wine & Spirits (Cîroc Vodka and DeLeón Tequila), AQUAhydrate, Janice Combs Publishing, REVOLT Films and REVOLT MEDIA & TV, Shop Circulate, Our Fare Share, Capital Preparatory Charter Schools and the Sean Combs Foundation. Combs Enterprises is known worldwide for its award-winning, market-defining successes in music, fashion, fragrance, spirits, marketing, film, television, media and more.

For More Information:

http://www.ciroc.com