Cocktail Squad Launches Zero Sugar Cocktail Squad Sampler

BOULDER, Colo. — Pinkies Up! Boulder-based, super-premium RTD cocktails pioneer, Cocktail Squad, launched its NEW Squad Sampler six-pack in four new markets. Two flavors, real spirits, zero sugar, no artificial sugar substitutes, and just 90 calories!

Portable and delicious, Cocktail Squad is perfect for every outdoor adventure, around the fire pit, or just hanging out with your Squad!

Crisp, clean, and flavorful, Cocktail Squad’s award-winning cocktails come in artfully branded 12-ounce sleek cans with fresh, small-batched flavor. Cocktail Squad is the answer to your craving for craft drinks that are convenient, portable and refreshing.

Cocktail Squad’s Squad Sampler contains two flavors – three cans of Whiskey Ginger Soda and three cans of Vodka Lemon Soda. These Master Sommelier approved creations are perfect for day drinking and are 5% ABV, gluten-free/gluten-removed and have an MSRP of $16.99 for the six-pack.

Cocktail Squad creator Lauren Maggio conceived of the concept while enjoying a cocktail at a new local bar.

“I had this lightning bolt moment,” said Lauren Maggio, Co-Founder of Cocktail Squad. “There are so many people like us who are busy, working hard and in the throes of parenthood, who would appreciate an elevated cocktail that’s convenient and portable.”

Cocktail Squad continues to grow its footprint as a woman-founded industry pioneer, maximizing its potential with the Squad Sampler in the fast-growing ready-to-drink spirits category. Maggio plans to continue to offer a full line of classic cocktails that read like the menu from a craft cocktail bar.

Cocktail Squad products can be found throughout Arizona, Arkansas, Southern California, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, East Texas, Vermont, and Wyoming. Cocktail Squad is also available for purchase online for shipping to 30 states at shop.cocktailsquad.com and at leading online spirits retailers.

About Cocktail Squad

Cocktail Squad is a woman-founded industry pioneer in the ready-to-drink spirits category and was launched in late 2018 by husband and wife team Lauren and John Maggio, who brought together a team of veteran food and beverage professionals to create award-winning cocktails in a can with fresh, small-batched flavor. John Maggio also co-founded the national snack brand Boulder Canyon Chips and has over 26 years experience in the natural products industry founding and leading innovative companies. Lauren was born and raised in New Orleans and started her career in New York in investment banking at Morgan Stanley. She later began a thriving interior design business in Boulder. Maggio leads the strategic efforts, aesthetic vision and marketing for the company. She’s also a busy mother of four children. Cocktail Squad is based in downtown Boulder, Colorado, and produces its cocktails a short distance away. Cocktail Squad bridges the Boulder better-for-you lifestyle with the New Orleans culture of celebration and enjoyment. Lauren’s favorite saying is, “Everything in moderation including moderation!”

For More Information:

https://www.cocktailsquad.com