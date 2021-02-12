Coconut Cartel Special Añejo Announces Statewide Distribution in Georgia

Miami, FL – Coconut Cartel Special Añejo – the premium Guatemalan rum proofed with fresh coconut water – has announced its new distribution into Georgia statewide.

Developed with Central America’s best coconut, coffee and rum producers and delivered straight to the U.S. via the Port of Miami, Coconut Cartel Special Añejo brings the best of the region to the rest of the world in a bottle. As the brand’s first new market launch for 2021, the premium rum will be exclusively distributed in Georgia by Savannah Distributing Co., a locally owned, family-operated craft beverage company that has served Georgia’s beverage retailers since 1938.

“We’ve been collecting data over the past year to better understand who and where our customers are,” says Dani Zig, Co-founder and CEO of Coconut Cartel. “The data has spoken and it clearly says that Georgia is ready for Coconut Cartel!”

“Our relationship with Savannah Distributing Co. started serendipitously on a boat in Key West, and our teams couldn’t have gelled better”, says Mike Zig, Co-founder and Creative Director of Coconut Cartel. “We’re excited to launch in a market that loves and understands dark spirits, and even has a history of rum-running of its own.”

Georgia is the fourth US distribution market for Coconut Cartel, the rum is exclusively distributed throughout New York, New Jersey and Florida with further distribution markets to be announced later this year.

Coconut Cartel is 40% Alcohol and 80 proof. It is available in 750ml bottles at a suggested retail price of $37.99. It is also available to ship nationwide through the Coconut Cartel website.

About Coconut Cartel

Coconut Cartel’s quality comes from decades of craftsmanship, fermentation and distilling methods, and a world-class aging house in Guatemala. Its innovation, however, is in the proprietary proofing process: Coconut Cartel’s rum distillate is aged in new, charred American White oak for up to 12 years. Instead of using filtered water to bring the cask strength rum down to bottle proof (40% ABV), fresh, locally sourced coconut water is used as the proofing agent. The natural minerals, sugars and salts found in coconut water smoothen the blend and add a unique viscosity to the rum, making it incredibly smooth and refreshing to sip. Coconut Cartel Special combines traditional, old school rum artistry and new school innovation. The result is a truly one-of-a-kind rum that appeals to a wide spectrum of consumers.

For More Information:

https://www.coconutcartel.co/