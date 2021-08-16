Copal Tree Distillery Releases Cacao-Infused Rum In U.S.

BELIZE — Copal Tree Distillery, the makers of award-winning, single estate Copalli Rum have expanded the release of the unique Copalli Cacao in the United States.

Copalli Cacao is sustainably produced at the Copal Tree Distillery, situated in the heart of the tropical rainforest in Southern Belize. It uses only four ingredients –organic, heirloom sugar cane, yeast, cacao nibs grown, dried & roasted at the distillery, and pure water collected from the canopy of the Belizean Rainforest.

“We take our delicious Copalli white rum, place it into a tank to rest with 100% organic, freshly harvested cacao nibs,” said Ed Tiedge, Master Distiller. “Over several weeks, the cacao nibs infuse a rich chocolate flavor and aroma into the rum, which is then redistilled to create a smooth, finished product – unlike anything on the market.”

Copalli Cacao is not a traditional chocolate-flavored liquor. “Belizean chocolate has distinctive berry notes,” notes Julie Reiner, Global Brand Ambassador and renowned mixologist. “For that reason, while Copalli Cacao will blend beautifully with traditional chocolate pairings such as coffee, nuts and caramel, it is also delicious with fruit forward-flavors such as Meyer lemon, fig and blackberry.”

Copalli Cacao Facts

80 Proof/ 40% ABV

Nose: Distinctive cacao Taste: Like Belizean chocolate, the taste is of berries and a rich, balanced coco flavor. It has a long and creamy finish.

SRP: $30.99

Copalli Cacao joins the rest of the Copalli Rum portfolio, which was introduced into the US in 2018.

Copalli White Rum (84 Proof/42% ABV) SRP: $28.99

A double distillation of fresh sugarcane juice—crushed within one hour of being cut—the white rum is made with a blend of pot and column distillation with a long resting of the finished product in stainless steel. The smooth end product displays vanilla, coffee bean, and grass on the nose with fresh berries, citrus zest, and cactus notes to finish.

Copalli Barrel Rested Rum (88 Proof/44% ABV) SRP: $34.99

The Barrel Rested Rum is made using double distillation of sugarcane juice, use of exclusively full-bodied copper pot still distillation with French technique. It is rested in American Oak bourbon barrels to create a rich sweet rum displaying cola and leather on the nose with tasting notes including cinnamon, nutmeg, and tobacco.

Copalli Cacao is best enjoyed straight, on the rocks or in cocktails created by Reiner such as a Cacao Manhattan or An Italian in Belize (recipes below).

CACAO MANHATTAN

2 oz Copalli Cacao

1 oz Carpano Antica Vermouth

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

Combine ingredients into a mixing glass, add ice and stir. Strain into a cocktail glass and garnish with an orange twist.

AN ITALIAN IN BELIZE

2 oz Copalli Cacao

¼ oz Averna Amaro

1 tsp simple syrup (1:1)

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

Combine ingredients into a mixing glass, add ice and stir strain over one large cube in a double rocks glass

Garnish: orange twist

About the Copal Tree Distillery

The Copal Tree Distillery was designed to be zero-impact and is powered by sustainable, regenerative biomass. The sugarcane used to produce the rum is grown on Copal Tree Farms, so all levels of products can be overseen from start to finish.

Even before there was a distillery, there was a commitment to sustainability and preserving the Belizean Rainforest,” said Mark Breene, CEO, Copalli Rums. The founders have spearheaded the philanthropic support of the local community in Southern Belize for more than 20 years, through a legacy of rainforest preservation, marine conservation, and support of local education. Copal Tree Distillery supports the local community as the largest employer in Southern Belize, providing more than 100 jobs to local residents in a clean and safe working environment. Additionally, the group provides education grants for local girls and boys to continue their education into high school.

For More Information:

https://copallirum.com/