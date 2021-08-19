Cutwater Introduces Regionally-Inspired Canned Cocktails: Orange Vodka Smash & Huckleberry Vodka Spritz

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Cutwater Spirits, the most awarded canned cocktail brand in the U.S., announced the launch of two, regionally inspired RTD cocktails: Orange Vodka Smash, a mid-Atlantic classic, and Huckleberry Spritz, a tribute to Idaho’s state fruit. Award-winning Cutwater Vodka serves as the base for both drinks and each is exclusively available in select states offering cocktail fans in each region their own local flavor.

The Orange Smash cocktail has classic Mid-Atlantic origins as a home bartender’s summertime favorite along the east coast. Cutwater’s Smash pays homage to nostalgic seaside vacations at the shore and offers a sip of summer all year round. Featuring award-winning Cutwater Vodka with house-made orange soda using real orange juice concentrate, this crisp and refreshing cocktail is ready to be enjoyed on the beach or in the backyard.

A tribute to Idaho’s state fruit and the most beloved berry in the Pacific Northwest, Cutwater’s Huckleberry Vodka Spritz is made with award-winning Cutwater Vodka with tart notes of wild huckleberry. This bubbly and delicious cocktail is perfect for sipping outdoors and enjoying after a great day spent exploring the mountains.

“We were inspired by regional ingredients and the signature cocktails found in some of our favorite pockets of the country,” says Co-Founder and Master Distiller Yuseff Cherney. “Orange Vodka Smash and Huckleberry Vodka Spritz are delicious and convenient offerings that resonate with distinct geographical areas, but as people discover their great flavor, watch for them to grow outside those boundaries!”

The Orange Vodka Smash and Huckleberry Vodka Spritz are 7% ABV, gluten-free and now available in 4-packs of 12 oz cans in select states. Cutwater’s Orange Vodka Smash can be found along the east coast in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Delaware and Washington D.C. Cutwater’s Huckleberry Vodka Spritz can be found in Washington (state), Idaho, Montana and Colorado, as well as via special order in Wyoming, Oregon and Utah. Both are also available in the Cutwater Tasting Room in San Diego, CA.

Consumers can find a retailer near them by searching Where to Buy on CutwaterSpirits.com or emailing wheretobuy@cutwaterspirits.com.

About Cutwater Spirits

Cutwater Spirits, the most awarded canned cocktail brand in the U.S., is a San Diego-based distillery known for its acclaimed lineup of over 22 canned cocktail classics made from its portfolio of bottled spirits that span nearly every spirit category including tequilas, vodkas, rums, gins, whiskeys, mezcal, and liqueurs. Co-Founder and Master Distiller Yuseff Cherney began distilling as a side project under Ballast Point Brewing. He started canning cocktails because he wanted to make drinks he could enjoy while doing the things he likes to do (mostly fishing and hiking). In 2017, Cutwater Spirits was established as a separate entity from the brewery and now operates from a 50,000 square foot distillery and production facility, which includes a world-class tasting room and restaurant. To date, Cutwater has earned over 1,600 awards across its portfolio of products and is distributed in 48 states.

