Cynthia Rowley And Gin Lane 1751 Announce New Partnership To Support Breast Cancer Research

NEW YORK — Cynthia Rowley, a leading global lifestyle brand built on the philosophy that fashion should be an adventure, today announced its partnership with Gin Lane 1751, known for its handcrafted family of classic Victorian style gins. The collaboration will result in the co-creation of exciting new products, starting with the ‘Victoria’ Pink Bottle Clutch, which is now available for a limited time exclusively at ginlane1751.com and select retailers. The ‘Victoria’ Pink Bottle Clutch supports Gin Lane 1751’s annual fundraising campaign for The Pink Agenda, the noted nonprofit organization committed to raising money for breast cancer research and care. Later this fall, the exciting new partnership will announce its next collaborative endeavor.

“Gin has been my spirit cocktail of choice for some time, so when I came across Gin Lane 1751’s ‘Victoria’ Pink Gin I couldn’t believe all the things I love were in one bottle! It’s a sophisticated classic that can be dressed up or down with fresh fruit, mixers, or just good, clean, fun on the rocks. I’m elated we are able to support the brand’s fundraising efforts for The Pink Agenda,” said Cynthia Rowley.

With a striking floral pattern that exudes spontaneity, the Cynthia Rowley x Gin Lane 1751 ‘Victoria’ Pink Bottle Clutch evokes the bright and playful spirit of Gin Lane 1751 with elements of the gin’s botanicals, fresh fruits and herbs. Emblazoned with the cheeky reminder “More Gin Please,” the clutch not only holds the Gin Lane 1751 ‘Victoria’ Pink Gin bottle, it also offers day-to-night versatility for holding the essentials for an on-the-go downtown lifestyle.

“Cynthia Rowley is an iconic designer whose mission is rooted in empowerment and living life fearlessly,” said Geoff Curley, Gin Lane 1751 Founder and CEO. “The Cynthia Rowley x Gin Lane 1751 collaboration is an extension of this ethos that will redefine fashion and drinking culture, while supporting a cause that is dear to me.”

Gin Lane 1751 produces a handcrafted family of gins of a classic Victorian style, originating in an age when there was a bold predominance of juniper berries, hints of star anise and a refreshing citrus finish. Each year, the brand raises funds for The Pink Agenda by donating 50 percent of all profits throughout September and October. This year, sales from the Cynthia Rowley x Gin Lane 1751 ‘Victoria’ Pink Clutch and Gin will extend beyond October, and 50% of the proceeds from the collaboration will be donated to The Pink Agenda through the end of 2021. The creative collaboration to expand 2021’s efforts draws inspiration from Gin Lane 1751’s ‘Victoria’ Pink Gin— a well-balanced gin with juniper at the forefront and with a beautifully harmonious balance of herbal and spiced bitters.

The Cynthia Rowley x Gin Lane 1751 ‘Victoria’ Pink Gin and Bottle Clutch are sold together at ginlane1751.com for $37.99 MSRP, as well as in select retailers.

For More Information:

https://www.ginlane1751.com/