David Perkins Joins O’Shaughnessy Distilling Company As Liquid Collaborator And Advisor

Minneapolis, Minn. – The O’Shaughnessy Distilling Company announces David Perkins, founder of High West distillery, as the newest member of their team in the role of Liquid Collaborator and Advisor. In this role, Perkins will work closely alongside O’Shaughnessy Distilling Company’s Master Distiller Brian Nation as the two explore and create new innovations in Whiskey.

Internationally renowned Master Distiller, Brian Nation, is responsible for making some of the most beloved whiskies in the world such as Redbreast, Midleton and Jameson. Nation joined the O’Shaughnessy Distilling family to embark on a new journey – and challenge – to marry the best of Irish and American whiskey-making traditions.

David Perkins spent the first 14 years of his career in biotechnology. In 2004, David decided to pursue his passion for whiskey and founded High West distillery, creating several innovative whiskies that have won top ratings and accolades. Now, David has joined the journey with the O’Shaughnessy family to continue his passion of developing world-class whiskies, working alongside Master Distiller Brian Nation.

Their combined knowledge and whiskey making expertise provides the perfect partnership for bringing together two iconic styles of whiskeys as they experiment with unique distilling, finishing and ageing techniques under the banner of the Keeper’s Heart brand. This collaboration is the first of its kind in the industry and represents the collaborative, inclusive and innovative spirit of O’Shaughnessy Distilling Company.

“Brian and David are blending together their extraordinary talents, to create truly unique flavor profiles in whiskey,” shared Patrick O’Shaughnessy, Co-Founder of O’Shaughnessy Distilling Company. “They are two brilliant whisky makers who thrive on pushing boundaries of whiskey making while embodying the mission and values of our company, centered on bringing people together for unique shared experiences around a world class whiskey portfolio”.

“I love looking for ways to create new and different whiskeys,” said David Perkins, Liquid Collaborator and Advisor. “Working alongside an experienced Master Distiller like Brian Nation and the full team at O’Shaughnessy Distilling Company, is a bucket list opportunity to reimagine the boundaries of whiskey.”

“I’m incredibly excited to be working with David Perkins,” shared Brian Nation, Master Distiller for O’Shaughnessy Distilling Company. “Our talents will come together to blend the best of Irish and American whiskey and result in something truly special.”

About Keeper’s Heart Whiskey

Keeper’s Heart Whiskey is founded by the O’Shaughnessy family and the O’Shaughnessy Distilling Company. With a vision to create a world class whiskey, the O’Shaughnessy’s believe that the spirit of family and friends, and our shared experiences together, provide us with deep connection and meaning. Keeper’s Heart celebrates the moments worth keeping.

Keeper’s Heart Irish + American blend brings together the remarkable styles of Irish and American whiskey resulting in a unique liquid, distillate and flavor profile. Keeper’s Heart will continue to reimagine whiskey traditions by also creating American whiskey in the traditional Irish style of triple distilled copper pot still whiskeys.

Keeper’s Heart will be available summer 2021 along with the opening of the O’Shaughnessy Distilling Company’s distillery in Minneapolis. Keeper’s Heart offers a unique membership program, Cask Society, which provides whiskey fans with the opportunity to purchase a one-of-a-kind barrel.

For More Information:

https://www.osdistilling.com/home