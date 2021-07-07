Deep Eddy Vodka Launches Ready-to-Drink Deep Eddy Vodka + Soda

AUSTIN, Texas – Deep Eddy Vodka, one of the fastest-growing American-made spirits brands, launched Deep Eddy Vodka + Soda. Deep Eddy enters the ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail segment with Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka + Soda and Deep Eddy Ruby Red + Soda. The new canned cocktails are made with the same integrity of real flavor and attention to quality the flagship brand is known for.

Deep Eddy Vodka + Soda is the right mix of hot categories as Deep Eddy Lemon tops its competition as the fastest selling citrus Vodka and Deep Eddy Ruby Red continues to lead the grapefruit segment. Both flavors are poised to dominate the RTD sector as it soars to become the second biggest alcohol category in the United States this year, according to IWSR. At 4.5% alc/vol, Deep Eddy Vodka + Soda is a refreshing sipper for any occasion this summer and beyond.

“Deep Eddy Vodka continues to deliver fresh, simple opportunities for fans to enjoy the Deep Eddy experience,” said Reid Hafer, Group Product Director. “True to our roots of real juice and easy mixability, the Deep Eddy Vodka + Soda cocktails are the perfect blend of flavor and convenience.”

The new RTD packaging is a standout on the shelf, featuring a colorful sleeved can depicting a slice of each fruit flavor, the Deep Eddy Flavor logo with “Vodka + Soda” prominently displayed on the face, and the flavor written in script on the side. Digital and out-of-home media, as well as complementary branded floor bins, cooler bins, metal buckets and koozies will support the initial launch. Deep Eddy Vodka + Soda cans will first launch as a 4-pack for an SRP of $11.99 in limited markets of Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, and Maryland.

ABOUT DEEP EDDY VODKA

Deep Eddy Vodka (70-80 proof), a premium spirits company based in Austin, Texas, is one of the fastest growing premium spirits in the United States. As a recipient of the Impact Hot Brand Award for two straight years and Beverage Information Group Growth Brand Award each of the past three years, Deep Eddy Vodka is recognized for its unique production process and incorporation of real, natural ingredients in its flavors. Born in Austin Tx., Deep Eddy Vodka is ten times distilled and handcrafted in small batches using only premium ingredients. The company’s line of products include: Deep Eddy Original Vodka, Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka, Deep Eddy Ruby Red Vodka, Deep Eddy Cranberry Vodka, Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Deep Eddy Peach Vodka, Deep Eddy Orange Vodka,Deep Eddy Lime Vodka, and Deep Eddy Vodka + Soda.

For More Information:

https://deepeddyvodka.com/