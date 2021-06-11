Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal Launches Vida De Muertos

New York, N.Y. — Del Maguey is pleased to announce the launch of Del Maguey Vida de Muertos as the newest expression within the portfolio. Del Maguey Vida de Muertos is an artisanal, twice distilled mezcal with an ABV of 45%, giving it a uniquely creamy texture and long complex finish. Inspired by the deeply rooted tradition of creating special mezcal in celebration of Día de los Muertos, Vida de Muertos is made by the Cruz Nolasco family, father Paciano and son Marcos, in the village of San Luis del Río, Oaxaca, using the artisanal methods passed down through generations.

This exceptional mezcal is handcrafted using fully mature Espadín agave. Vida de Muertos has an aromatic nose of tropical fruit with hints of warming spice, a creamy texture with floral notes, green herbs, and poblano peppers, and a long complex finish. Sipped and savored neat or used in an elegant cocktail, Del Maguey Vida de Muertos is a unique expression that unites the portfolio.

Known for its affordability, excellence in cocktails, and its ability to be enjoyed neat, Del Maguey Vida is a single village mezcal from San Luis del Río that is often an entry point into the mezcal category. The Core Single Village Series offers multiple nuanced mezcal expressions at higher ABVs which range in flavor and are best enjoyed sipped neat. Each are named for the remote villages where they are made by palenqueros (makers) throughout Oaxaca and Puebla, Mexico. Del Maguey Vida de Muertos unites the portfolio by bridging the gap for those looking for the complexity found throughout our Core Village Series while being priced to be more easily integrated into a cocktail.

Steve Olson, Global Mezcal Advocate for Del Maguey noted, “We are honored to share the newest offering from the Cruz Nolasco family in San Luis del Río. Vida de Muertos is inspired by the tradition of crafting special batches of mezcal for family and friends during Día de los Muertos, one of the most important, spiritual celebrations in Mexico. From the village tucked amongst the tropical forests along the Río Hormiga Colorada (Red Ant River) to your copita, Vida de Muertos further solidifies the ritual connection between mezcal and indigenous ancestral culture.”

Since its inception in 1995, Del Maguey has been an instrumental force within the mezcal category for its ability to bring an appreciation for this exquisite, traditional, ritual libation to the American cultural landscape. Del Maguey Vida De Muertos, like all of our mezcals, takes on a unique flavor profile influenced by the variety of conditions inclusive of the:

Espadín agave and soil (tierra) where they are grown

Wood used to heat the stones on which the hearts of the agave are roasted

Local water used during fermentation

Ambient, wild yeast cultures and open-top fermentation in wooden tinas or vats

Hand of the maker: our palenqueros determine all aspects of fermentation and distillation, following labor-intensive traditions that go back generations

Del Maguey Vida de Muertos is available at local liquor stores throughout the U.S. and Drizly as of July 1st, 2021 at an SRP of $49.99.

About Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal

Founded in 1995 by internationally renowned artist and mezcal visionary Ron Cooper, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal introduced the world to previously unavailable artisanal mezcal. Through deep cultural relationships with indigenous producers in Oaxaca and Puebla, Mexico, Del Maguey protects and preserves the ancient production processes that have been passed down generationally for hundreds of years. These traditional methods, combined with the diverse micro-climates and terroir of Mexico, give each expression a unique, complex character that celebrates the art of the family producer. Driven by a devotion to the cultures of Mexico, social and environmental responsibility, and family, Del Maguey is committed to providing the world quality, traditionally crafted mezcals, while supporting the communities of Oaxaca and Puebla, through education, technology, access to basic needs and healthy ecosystems.

For More Information:

https://delmaguey.com/