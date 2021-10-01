Diageo Announces the Launch of “Legends Untold”: The 2021 Special Releases Whisky Collection

NEW YORK, NY — Diageo unveils “Legends Untold,” the annual Special Releases Single Malt Scotch Whisky Collection. The pinnacle of the whisky lover’s calendar, this year the collection transverses the world of whisky by reaching into the realms of augmented reality to share the untold stories of the distilleries in new and unique ways.

According to our ancient fables, otherworldly beings have fiercely protected the heartlands of remote Scottish distilleries for an eternity. This autumn by a twist of fate, the mythical creatures of the distilleries are set to come to life revealing their true characters.Drawn from some of Scotland’s most interesting, legendary distilleries, this collection nods to the hidden gems that can be found in each corner of the Scottish terrain amongst the lochs and rugged highlands. Guarded for only a privileged few to know and savor, this collection of whiskies will spark the imaginations of every whisky lover, spirit-enthusiast, and fantasist as soon as it touches their lips.

This one-of-a-kind collection highlights the diversity of Diageo’s most treasured reserves maturing in Scotland. For the first time, it will feature bold heavily detailed illustrations and design work from renowned digital illustrator Ken Taylor. His striking signature style and interpretation of the mythical creatures take cues from his portfolio of pop culture artwork and unmistakable posters.

Master Blender Dr.Craig Wilson hand-picked each of the whiskies to create the Legends Untold collection and is very proud to showcase the true essence of the distilleries.

He comments: “We have delved into the core characteristics of several classic distilleries, exploring the elements and reimagining the liquids for the Legends Untold collection. The mythical creatures of this year’s collection represent the true expressions of the distilleries. Taking inspiration from them, we have revealed new depths of flavor and embraced the essence of each of the whisky’s unique flavor profiles revealing the legend it brings to life. This year’s collection is just the very beginning of the story.”

Activated via on-pack QR code, the legends are unlocked, and the multi-sensory experience begins with a narration of the cask-strength Single Malts’ tale. Whisky fans are then guided through a mixed reality tasting experience, designed to captivate their senses, all from the comfort of their own homes.

The collection includes:

The darkly robust and rich Mortlach 13 Year Old from the Speyside Dufftown distillery

A briny, bold fire-breathing sea monster of a malt with smoky undertones in the Talisker 8 Year Old

A rare Highland expression of the Royal Lochnagar with a nimble springtime freshness

Two unique and enchanting expressions of Lagavulin, ‘The King of Islay’: A fiercely intense, yet perfectly balanced sweet and salty 12 Year Old and, the jewel in the crown, a 26 Year Old, finished in first-fill Pedro Ximenez/Oloroso casks

The 2021 Special Releases collection will be available in limited quantities from specialist Scotch whisky retailers and malts.com this Autumn.

For More Information:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FMjtfpQ847Q