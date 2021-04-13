Dirty Devil Vodka, the World’s First Hyper-Oxygenated Spirit, Launches in the U.S.

NEW YORK, NY — Dirty Devil Vodka, produced in Canada from non-GMO corn and Hyper-Oxygenated water, announced that they are expanding the product’s availability to the United States.

Created and launched in Quebec in 2019 by St. Lucifer Spirits (SLS), Dirty Devil Vodka is an innovative spirit made from non-GMO corn and blended with Hyper-Oxygenated water – a patented process that yields water with five times the oxygen of ordinary water. The result is an award-winning vodka with a distinctively smooth and sumptuous finish.

The Hyper-Oxygenated water used in the development of Dirty Devil Vodka is the result of years of research and development. With normal water containing 10 parts per million (ppm) of oxygen, the Hyper-Oxygenated process, which is protected by a world-wide patent, introduces five times the amount of oxygen (50 ppm) into the water. It is then blended and rested for six weeks with our base spirit which has been five-times distilled and three-times filtered.

“We start with a super purification system that produces the highest quality of water,” explained Daniel Sdicu, Biologist/Chemist, Dirty Devil Vodka. “The water is then speed chilled to 4 degrees Celsius and is passed through our plasma reactor. This process changes the molecular structure of water by imbuing it with five times the oxygen of normal water. The resulting Hyper-Oxygenated water is then blended with a high-quality gluten-free alcohol and bottled at 84 proof.”

“Since our launch, Dirty Devil Vodka has been growing steadily, gaining accolades from consumers, connoisseurs, bartenders and the trade,” said Murray Merkley, CEO, SLS, makers of Dirty Devil Vodka. “Encouraged by our success, we decided to enter one of the world’s largest vodka markets and have partnered with an outstanding team to help navigate the complex U.S. market.”

Dirty Devil Vodka (DDV) will initially be available in May in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania through Trinity’s subsidiary, Verity Wines.

“We are delighted to partner with Dirty Devil Vodka, a brand where science and mixology collaborate to deliver an exceptional cocktail experience,” said Hill Flynn, President and CEO of Trinity Beverage Group. “We are confident that this brand – with its ultra-smooth finish, higher proof and value for price point – has a unique role to play in the vodka category.”

Guiding the brand in the U.S. is the team at Wisdom & Booze, led by industry veterans Rob Warren and Arthur Shapiro. “Dirty Devil Vodka taps into everyone’s devilish side with a wink and a smile,” said Warren. “DDV combines the highest quality ingredients and patented process for a ‘super’ water to produce a vodka that is truly unique – silky, elegant, unparalleled.”

Dirty Devil Vodka Facts

First and only Hyper-Oxygenated spirit (protected by worldwide patent)

Made in Canada from 100% gluten-free, non-GMO corn

5-times distilled, 3-times filtered

84 proof (42% ABV)

SRP: $27.99 (750ml)

Dirty Devil Vodka – What’s in a Name?

Francois Tremblay, the creator of DDV, can best be described as a restless entrepreneur focused on innovation. As he turned his attention to the vodka category, he sought to create a brand that would have a playful edge, yet be totally different from other top shelf brands.

He presented his thoughts to a friend, a food and beverage scientist and renown distiller, who told him about a new patented process called Purified Hyper-Oxygenated Water (P-HOW). They decided to blend spirits with P-HOW. As they sipped the test batch, they were stunned by the unprecedented smoothness, pure mouthfeel and refreshing finish delivered by the Hyper-Oxygenation Process; it was a vodka unlike any other.

As they toasted their creation, Tremblay commented, “You dirty devil, this is amazing.” His friend looked at him and replied, “You just named the brand.”

About Trinity Beverage Group:

With more than 19 years of experience and a national sales organization that spans 50 states, 88 distributors, and 85 brands across both imported and domestic wines and spirits, Trinity Beverage Group is dedicated to offering products of superior quality and character. Trinity Beverage Group’s diverse portfolio represents its producer’s respect for tradition and commitment to excellence.

For More Information:

https://us.dirtydevilvodka.com