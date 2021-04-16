Discover Lair Upon Lair of Flavor in Ardbeg Scorch

Held annually on the final Saturday of Islay’s Festival of Music and Malt (Fèis Ìle), Ardbeg Day is a global celebration of all things Ardbeg, which this year will take place entirely online. The Distillery invites smoky malt whisky lovers and fantasy buffs everywhere to join them on Ardbeg.com and social media, as fans come together to uncover the myth and the malt behind their new limited edition, Ardbeg Scorch.

Islay folk have long told tales of the island’s dragon, bravely slain by a heroic warrior many moons ago. And on June 5, 2021, Ardbeggians around the world will celebrate Ardbeg Day with a new whisky created in homage to this ‘true myth’. It is said this fiercely delicious dram is the mouthwatering product of Ardbeg’s own flavor-breathing beast, who dwells in Dunnage Warehouse No. 3, scorching staves and burning barrels…

Ardbeg Scorch has been matured in ex-bourbon American oak casks – heavily charred by the fiery exhale of Warehouse 3’s definitely-real-and-totally-not-made-up dragon. Intense aromas of soot and smoke lie in wait, while grilled fare and black liquorice mingle with bold notes of medicinal lozenge. This truly is a dram of fantastical proportions.

Colin Gordon, Ardbeg’s Distillery Manager, said: “This year will be my first Ardbeg Day ever: a baptism of fire! It’s a shame we Ardbeggians can’t enjoy it together in person, but the online event is shaping up to be tremendous fun. With a whole virtual world to explore, including fantasy inns, campfire tales, medieval feasts and live tastings, there’s plenty for people to be excited about this year.”

Ardbeg’s Director of Distilling and Whisky Creation, Dr Bill Lumsden, said: “Ardbeg Scorch is our tribute to the legendary dragon of Islay. By using our most heavily-charred casks, we’ve created a fire-breathing beast of a dram!”

The Committee Release of Ardbeg Scorch will be available to buy from Ardbeg Embassies, whisky specialists, online retailers and from the Distillery Visitor Center on May 1 and the General Release will be available on June 1.

For More Information:

https://www.ardbeg.com