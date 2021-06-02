Do Good Spirits’ Launches Bootlegger New York Craft Barrel Aged Gin

NEW YORK – Roscoe’s Do Good Spirits, formerly Prohibition Distillery, announces the latest iteration of its Bootlegger New York Craft Barrel Aged Gin, adding another expression to its award-winning portfolio. It is available in limited quantities and can be purchased directly at Do Good Spirits’ tasting room or online in select markets at DoGoodSpirits.com for an SRP of $55.

First launched in 2016 as a way to reuse the bourbon barrels from the brand’s Bootlegger New York Craft Bourbon, the Bootlegger New York Craft Barrel Gin is now released once a year. Bootlegger New York Craft Gin – inspired by London dry gin and made with juniper, orris root, coriander, lemon verbena, and bitter orange peels – is poured into the 30-gallon bourbon barrels and aged for an average of two years. The barrels are then emptied and minimally filtered to remove the charcoal particles, then blended with the purest Catskill Mountain water and bottled at 92 proof.

The bright and crisp notes of the gin are nuanced with a warmth from the bourbon barrels. With a sip, you’ll uncover notes of caramelized sugar and vanilla from the bourbon, along with hints of cloves and cinnamon from the coriander. It finishes with a slight bitterness from the orris root, making it a complex and hardy barrel reserve gin. It’s best enjoyed over ice to bring out the rich notes of vanilla.

“One of the advantages of being a craft distillery is that we have the freedom to experiment,” said Brian Facquet, Do Good Spirits’ Founder, Head Distiller and Navy Veteran. “Even with our core portfolio, we’re always looking for ways to create better spirits or enhance the recipes. I started experimenting with our gin a few years ago and came up with this barrel aged version. I launched it in our tasting room to see people’s reactions, and now, it has a cult following of sorts. It’s a really distinct spirit with a rich and complex flavor that will excite whiskey and gin drinkers – really any spirit enthusiast.”

The Bootlegger New York Craft Barrel Gin joins Do Good Spirits’ exceptional portfolio, including Bootlegger New York Craft Bourbon, made from a mash of corn, rye and malted barley and aged in new charred white oak barrels; Bootlegger New York Craft Gin, made with five botanicals and distilled in a base spirit of 100% corn; Bootlegger New York Craft Vodka, distilled form 100% corn; and Beaverkill Bourbon Cream, made with OU Kosher cream, Crown Maple syrup and Bootlegger New York Craft Bourbon.

