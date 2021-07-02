Edrington Americas Appoints Distribution Spirits Company LLC (DISC) As New Strategic Partner For Key Markets In The Caribbean

MIAMI, Fla. – Edrington Americas announces a new route to market in the Caribbean with the start of a new strategic partnership. Effective July 1st, all of Edrington’s brands will be distributed by Distribution Spirits Company LLC (DISC) in all Caribbean markets with the exception of Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic.

“This is an exciting development which will allow Edrington to focus its brand building efforts and continue to expand the strategic growth of our luxury portfolio in a key region of the Americas,” said Oscar Miranda, Managing Director Latin America.

DISC is a premium wine and spirits distributor catering to the Caribbean and Duty Free markets with a focus on luxury and super premium brands. Co-Founds and President Juan Gentile commented: “we are immensely proud and delighted to be representing in the Caribbean one of the world’s greatest Scotch whisky and rum portfolios.”

“At DISC we specialize in building brands and getting them into the hands of the right consumers, with a long-standing expertise in luxury brands, we are confident we can take Edrington brands to the next level in the Caribbean,” said Gentile.

Edrington Americas looks forward to its new future in the region with DISC.

About Edrington

Edrington’s vision is that we will give more by building the world’s leading portfolio of exceptional ultra premium spirits.

Our strategy is to intensify our focus on becoming the world’s leading ultra premium brand builder. The Macallan is our central focus supported by Highland Park and The Glenrothes in the fast-growing Single Malt category and Naked in the Blended Malt category.

We have strategic partnerships with Tequila Partida, Wyoming Whiskey and Noble Oak in the dynamic tequila and American Whiskey categories. Our portfolio is completed with The Famous Grouse Blended Scotch Whisky and Brugal premium rum in the Dominican Republic.

Edrington is headquartered in Scotland and employs over 3,500 people in its wholly owned and joint venture companies, with over 70% employed overseas. We own our route to market in 15 countries and distribute our brands to more than 100 countries around the world through joint ventures and third-party agreements.

Edrington Americas is headquartered in New York, NY with offices in Mexico City, Miami and Newport Beach.

Our principal shareholder is The Robertson Trust, which has donated over £301m to charitable causes since 1961. Our business model is underpinned by the Edrington values of giving, integrity, excellence and respect.

About Distribution Spirits Company

DISC operates under the umbrella of Promo International Inc, a 26-year-old well-established international Distributor & Multicategory FMCG operator based in South Miami with strong service capabilities in every island of the Caribbean.

Led by industry veteran Juan Gentile, DISC aims to build premium brands in the region and become the right partner for niche and premium brand suppliers.

The company combines deep local knowledge of the Caribbean islands, an established route to market, and multinational corporate experience on building premium brands. Their wine & spirit portfolio now includes Amber Beverage Group, including Moskovskaya vodka, Tequila Kah and Cosmopolitan Diva brands; Rutini wines; Aguardiente Antioquenio, Generous Gin, Ready to Drink brands Four Loko and Mamitas, along with Piper-Heidsieck champagne for some key markets.

