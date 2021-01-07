Ezra Brooks Elevates Flavor Profile With the Introduction of Ezra Brooks 99

ST. LOUIS – Luxco announces the latest addition to its award-winning Ezra Brooks family of products: Ezra Brooks 99, a pure, oak-barrel-aged Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey elevated to 99 proof. Charcoal filtered for a smooth, mellow finish, the new Ezra Brooks 99 features the same spicy, ryed-bourbon-mash-bill taste, but with an enhanced flavor profile delivered by the higher proof.

“With Ezra Brooks 99 our goal was to create a higher-proof bourbon without sacrificing the rich notes Ezra Brooks is known for,” said John Rempe, master distiller at Lux Row Distillers. “And we achieved that with 99. The result is a smooth, drinkable bourbon with hints of caramel, vanilla, chocolate and spice. We’re thrilled to introduce Ezra Brooks 99 to bourbon lovers everywhere.”

Ezra Brooks 99 features the distinctive packaging and natural cork closure for which Ezra Brooks is known, along with a prominent “99” proof callout on the label and deep “LUX ROW DISTILLERS” embossing on the bottle’s shoulder.

“When you see Ezra Brooks 99, you’ll see an elegant, upscale bottle that stands out on the shelf,” said Eric Winter, brand manager for Ezra Brooks. “We believe the refined style and honest flavor of Ezra Brooks is amplified in Ezra Brooks 99, giving consumers of the brand even more to connect to.”

Ezra Brooks 99 is competitively priced with other premium American bourbon whiskey brands within its category, and it will be available in a 750 ml bottle nationwide beginning in January 2021.

About Luxco A leading producer, supplier, importer, and bottler of beverage alcohol products, Luxco’s mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Founded in St. Louis in 1958, Luxco remains locally owned and operated by the Lux family. In April 2018, Luxco opened its first bourbon distillery – Lux Row Distillers – bringing the Lux family’s legacy to the heart of Bourbon Country in Bardstown, Kentucky. Lux Row Distillers is home to many of the company’s bourbon brands, such as Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson, and Daviess County. Luxco’s innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan’s Irish Cream, and other well-recognized brands. For more information about the company and its brands, visit luxco.com.

For More Information:

https://www.ezrabrooks.com