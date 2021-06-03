Fundy Gin Enters The U.S. Market

NEW YORK, NY – Get Fired Up for a Fundamentally Unique Spirit! Still Fired – a Nova Scotia distillery on the Bay of Fundy – is proud to enter the U.S. market with Fundy Gin – a uniquely refreshing Western-Style gin.

Fundamentally Unique

Still Fired was founded in 2015 by former commercial divers Owen Ritchie and Andrew Cameron, with an aim to produce elevated craft spirits in their native Nova Scotia. The distillery, located by the coast of the Annapolis River and within ½ mile of the Bay of Fundy, has earned a strong reputation locally for its premium small batch spirits made from the first “legal” stills built and assembled in the province. The team at Still Fired Distilleries takes pride in every bottle made, paying very close attention to every detail of the creation process. From fermentation to filtration, there isn’t a single step that isn’t closely monitored to ensure the purest, cleanest spirits possible. Integral to their approach is adhering to strict Canadian regulations on spirit production – among the toughest in the world for quality control.

Fundamentally Maritime

A one-of-a-kind gin offering a truly authentic Maritime taste, Fundy Gin is double distilled from 100% corn, then blended and proofed into a Vodka at 40% with local spring water. This is then added back into the Kirby still with eight carefully chosen local botanicals – including hand-picked, sun dried dulse – for its final run. It contains the required minimum 50% basket weight of Juniper, and in distilling, passes over Bay of Fundy beach stone. The result: delightful aromas of fresh rain, seaweed, sea salt, and ocean spray. On the palate, it is smooth with sweet juniper berries, citrus peel, and earthy after taste. Now available for sale in the New York Metro area, Fundy’s SRP is $49.99.

Fundamentally Giving

Still Fired is proud to partner with the Whale Sanctuary Project – which is building a seaside sanctuary in Nova Scotia to give captive whales a safe home in the wild where they can thrive for the rest of their days with 24-hour care. One dollar of every bottle sold in North America will be donated to this project.

For More Information:

https://www.fundygin.com