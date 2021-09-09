Gin 1689 Makes Debut In Mexico

Award-winning Amsterdam-based Gin 1689, whose gin is based on a three- century-old gin recipe when the gin craze started, makes its debut in the Mexican market via GinBuilders.

The gin market in Mexico is growing strongly year on year and Gin 1689 is tapping more in this market due to high demand and both local Mexicans as tourists’ consumers like to try and experience more gins.

Ron de la Fuente-Saez from GinBuilders who is the brand representation company of Gin 1689 in the Americas highlights: “Mexico represents a fantastic opportunity for 1689, and the eldest gin recipe in the world will surely resonate with Mexico’s premium gin consumers! A great gin, a great team and a great distributor. What more can we ask for ;)”

Sharing his news, founder Alexander Janssens of Gin 1689, states “We are excited and proud about this fantastic opportunity to launch our first country in the Americas!”

Alexander continues; “International expansion is important for us as we would like to give many consumers the opportunity to try the authentic gin and with the reach and position of our new distributor, I can’t find a better partner!”

The 1689 Dutch Dry Gin and the 1689 Queen Mary Pink Gin will be available in both retail stores and duty free and expand from there.

About Gin 1689

Amsterdam’s Gin 1689 is based on a three-century-old gin recipe dating back to the time when William of Orange the Third, introduced gin to the British population and the gin craze started.

Since its launch, Gin 1689 has won many accolades with the highlight being winning Gold at the Gin Masters in London in the premium category. Last summer Gin 1689 launched the first Dutch Pink gin and received great coverage on the BBC and in National Newspapers e.g. The Telegraph.

About GinBuilders

GinBuilders is the brand representation company dedicated to the management of Premium Gin, Genever and Tonic brands in the Americas. GinBuilders is part of the SpiritsBuilders group.

https://www.gin1689.com