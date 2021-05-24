Hard Yerba Mate Brand Kové, Launches In US

San Diego — The world’s first hard Yerba Mate brand, Kové (koh-veh), is pleased to announce its debut portfolio of sippable 5% ABV hard tea seltzers that harness the powerful qualities of Yerba Mate while paying respect to the spirit and traditions surrounding the South American beverage. Brewed and naturally fermented in San Diego, CA with high-quality, pronounceable organic ingredients and free of artificial flavors and colors, Kové embraces authenticity and transparency in both its product and operations. The Hard Yerba Mate is now available in 12 oz. cans, in flavors including Passion Berry, Lemonade Iced-Tea, Mojito, and Mango Colada. As RTD beverages rapidly gain market share (+43% growth globally in 2020, according to IWSR), Kové is poised for impressive growth and expansion. It’s available for purchase in 4-packs throughout San Diego County ($9.99 – $10.99) and online in 12-packs ($29.99 – $32.99) for shipment within the state of California, with plans for expanded distribution.

Yerba Mate is a plant native to the central and southern regions of South America. It’s rich in antioxidants, is considered anti-inflammatory and adaptogenic, and its naturally occurring caffeine is known to increase energy and improve mental clarity. Consumption of the tea-like beverage dates back centuries and has its roots in the Guaraní indiginous tribe who considered it “a gift from the Gods.” Traditionally, the yerba or herb is steeped in hot water inside of a Calabash gourd, then sipped through a bombilla or a metal straw. More than a beverage, it is both a cultural and social ritual. It’s common for the same mate to be shared among friends and family, passed in a circle. Today in South America, Yerba Mate is consumed more frequently than coffee.

Kové was conceived in summer 2020 by Alex Montelbano (Chief Executive Officer), Ryder England (Chief Creative Officer), and Josh Makler (Chief Brewing Officer/Head brewer), friends with a shared veneration for Yerba Mate and the community spirit that the beverage nurtures. The brand was born of the concept of mindful living and consumption — its name is derived from the Guarani language and roughly translates to the phrase “to live” or “the art of living.” It’s the culmination of the three friends’ shared experience working for innovative San Diego beverage companies, including JuneShine Hard Kombucha, AleSmith Brewing Company, and others. Based in San Diego, CA, Kové is part of a 40,000 square-foot co-op of sustainability-minded brands, including ReBru Spirits, a microdistillery that crafts gin, vodka and whiskey from excess draft beer.

“Kové Hard Yerba Mate was born from the desire to create a simple, transparent beverage with real ingredients and flavors, while amplifying the powerful qualities of Yerba Mate,” said Josh Makler, chief operations officer and head brewer. “Our combined backgrounds in alternative beverages helped us identify a gap in the market, and what consumers are trending towards. We are excited to introduce something new and innovative — light, flavorful and refreshing Hard Yerba Mate beverages.”

Kové is organic, gluten-free, vegan, low in caffeine (10 mg or less) and made with just a few simple, organic ingredients— Yerba Mate, sugar cane, and yeast— and naturally flavored with organic juices, herbs and spices. First, yerba mate is steeped in hot water and organic raw sugar cane is added. Once the sweet yerba mate is cooled, it’s pumped into the fermenting vessel for fermentation, where yeast and nutrients are added. Once the mixture is fermented, its flavor is enhanced with organic juices, herbs and spices. Lastly, it’s carbonated before canning.The resulting Hard Yerba Mate is light, refreshing and earthy in flavor.

Kové initial brand offerings include four core Hard Yerba Mate flavors:

Passion Berry Hard Yerba Mate (5% ABV): SRP $9.99/12 oz 4-pack – Passion fruit and blackberry – tart, sweet and tropical

Mango Colada Hard Yerba Mate (5% ABV): SRP $9.99/12 oz 4-pack – Mango, orange and coconut – sweet and tropical with bright orange citrus

Lemonade Iced-Tea (5% ABV): SRP $9.99/12 oz 4-pack – Lemon and black tea – tangy lemon citrus with rich, black tea

Mojito (5% ABV): SRP $9.99/12 oz 4-pack: Spearmint and lime – Crisp lime and subtle mint

About Kové

Kové is made with the highest quality, organic ingredients available. Working with reputable partners, organic Yerba Mate (South America) and organic sugar cane (Mexico and Brazil) is sourced sustainably. The brand’s goal is to ultimately source directly from South American Yerba Mate and sugar cane farmers to have a greater positive impact.

Social and environmental stewardship are among Kové’s fundamental values, and the brand intends to achieve climate neutrality in the future. As a member of the 1% For The Planet global movement, the brand has committed to giving 1% of gross sales each year to approved nonprofit partners.

For More Information:

http://hardyerbamate.com