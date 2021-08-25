Hennessy Unveils 2021 Inaugural Members of “Never Stop Never Settle Society,” An Initiative for Black Entrepreneurs

NEW YORK, N.Y — Hennessy announced the selection of twenty esteemed inaugural members inducted today to the “Never Stop Never Settle Society,” a $1MM program to champion the next generation of Black entrepreneurs. The initiative was introduced in March 2021 to support a more equitable landscape for inclusive business growth and development.

“Hennessy recognizes the tenacity and resilience each selected member embodies as they push the limits of potential to carve their path, address social and economic challenges and make a lasting impact on their community,” says Jasmin Allen, Senior Vice President, Hennessy US. “Hennessy has always supported the Black community. We are honored to continue this legacy through the “Never Stop Never Settle Society” by celebrating extraordinary individuals and championing the vision of their businesses.”

The “Never Stop Never Settle Society” builds on Hennessy’s long-standing commitment to Black communities, a legacy that dates back to the 1800s through a spectrum of investments and sponsorship of civic organizations to enhance community development. The program is co-created with partner Marcus Graham Project, a non-profit organization that shares Hennessy’s mission to support Black entrepreneurs through funding and resources for meaningful growth. The twenty members were chosen for their commitment to reshaping the world through social impact, increasing representation in otherwise white spaces for Black-owned businesses, and job creation within their communities. Each member will be provided with $50,000, access to professional development sessions with Moët Hennessy executives, a membership to The Gathering Spot Connect, a Black-owned digital community offering culturally relevant content, networking, and business development resources. Members will also have access to a state-of-the-art physical office at Moët Hennessy headquarters in New York City.

Hennessy believes these candidates are a catalyst to creating change for the future with respect to past models of community-built success, including Tulsa’s Greenwood District. The “Never Stop Never Settle Society” is a legacy program that will continue to invest in Black entrepreneurs and their journeys to further their dreams and transform communities. The 2021 inaugural members of Hennessy’s “Never Stop Never Settle Society” include:

Abeille Creations is based in Atlanta and established by CEO Melissa Mitchell, a self-taught artist who endeavors to illuminate the Black Art movement through community engagement.

Annie Admin is founded by Chicago native Erica Davis and offers a complete virtual office management solution to help manage the day-to-day administrative needs of home service professionals across America.

City Press Juice & Bottle is a Chicago-based establishment helmed by Todd McCrainey Jr. to provide the healthiest, most nutrient dense cold-pressed juice by, superfood blends and raw food.

EatOkra Inc. is the go-to app for discovering Black-owned restaurants nationwide co-created by Brooklyn-based husband and wife duo Janique and Anthony Edwards.

EnrichHER connects institutional and retail sources of capital to companies led by women and people of color, founded by gender equality activist Dr. Roshawnna Novellus and based in Atlanta.

Esquire Branding Agency is led by principal and owner Matthew Harper of Atlanta to deliver top-tier services across event production, creative and branding.

Gallerie 88 founded by Alex Delotch Davis in Atlanta is a digital media and lifestyle company that celebrates Black luxury fashion, fine art, and design.

HealHaus is a Brooklyn-based wellness company established by entrepreneur Darian Hall to provide digital and studio mental health programming.

Kanarys, Inc. is a Dallas-based technology company co-founded by Mandy Price, Star Carter, and Bennie King that focuses on providing the tools organizations need to create long-term, systemic change around diversity, equity, and inclusion challenges.

Listen TWO Me is a full-service production company founded and led by CEO George Perers II, that collaborates with Black creatives to develop original content from in-person events to digital series and films.

Mischo Beauty is based in Washington, D.C., and founded by CEO Kitiya King with a focus on the formulation of the healthiest, safest and cleanest beauty products.

Podpal is an Atlanta-based tech startup that provides an all-in-one platform for podcast management. Founder & CEO, Aaron P. Woods leads the product vision to help podcast teams plan, publish, and promote their show.

Quartz Water Source was born out of the Flint water crisis and developed by Flint-native Jonathan Quarles to expand global access to clean water through innovative technology.

Saint Miles Creative Agency is a creative sanctuary where ideas are actualized. The Jacksonville, Florida-based award-winning storytelling agency is co-founded by Enitan Bereola II and Steve Canal.

The Kinship Advisors is based in the Washington, D.C. area and founded by CEO Alexys Feaster. A strategic advisory company, the Kinship partners with people of influence and brands committed to racial equity and sustaining impact in underserved communities.

Soulgood is based in Dallas and founded by plant-based visionary Cynthia Nevels to provide opportunity zones across Texas with healthy, organic and plant-based fast foods using eco-friendly materials.

TNT Wangs Tulsa is a Tulsa-based food truck that was founded by Latia Vann and is known for serving “the best chicken in the Midwest.”

Toasted Life is a Bay Area-based lifestyle-entertainment platform co-founded by Warren Jones and Matt Tuffuor that provides access to elevated events and experiences for BIPOC professionals, creatives and entrepreneurs across the U.S. and abroad.

WaySlay is an on-demand delivery app for Black haircare and cosmetics created by Miami-based co-founders Michael James and Ian Grant II to deliver beauty supplies directly to consumers’ doorsteps.

WITH is led by co-founder Amy Lattimore in Atlanta is a wellness education platform designed to help employees learn how to care for themselves and others. Through live and on-demand sessions, WITH makes holistic wellness accessible for employees.

“Marcus Graham Project shares Hennessy’s vision to embolden the rich legacies of Black entrepreneurs who are moving the culture forward,” says Lincoln Stephens, Co-Founder, and CEO of the Marcus Graham Project (MGP). “We are honored to have co-created a platform that will continue to champion Black excellence, celebrate entrepreneurial endeavors, and advance early ventures.”

For additional information about the 2021 inaugural members of Hennessy’s “Never Stop Never Settle Society,” please visit NeverStopNeverSettleSociety.org.

