Hornitos Tequila and Phoenix Suns Team-Up to Offer 21+, AZ-Based Fans Opportunity to Take Part in “Winning Shot” Contest

Top tequila brand Hornitos Tequila has just announced that it’s teaming up with Arizona’s very own Phoenix Suns on the “Winning Shot” contest, where 21+ fans can take their chance at winning up to $10,000 in cash prizes by submitting their shot(s) they want to take in life to better themselves and their community– whether that be starting a new business, becoming a performer or starting a charity

Arizona-based fans can head to HornitosAShotWorthTaking.com and submit a brief description of the shot they’re looking to take. Three finalists will then be selected to participate in “The Winning Shot” event on the court at Phoenix Suns Arena on May 11 where they will have 30-seconds to make as many shots as possible, with the final prize amount — up to $10,000 USD — determined based on how many points they score.

WHAT: “The Winning Shot” contest/event, curated by Hornitos Tequila and the Phoenix Suns

WHEN: Entries are open now, with the event set to take place on May 11

WHERE: Phoenix Suns Arena

WHY: Hornitos Tequila has a history of supporting fans in their shot-taking journeys toward achieving their aspirations. With “The Winning Shot,” Hornitos aims to celebrate aspiring shot-takers and provide them a once in a lifetime experience in partnership with the Phoenix Suns.

HOW:

Step 1: Submit your shot worth taking via https://www.hornitosashotworthtaking.com/ and tell us how a cash prize will help you take your shot in life. Whether that’s becoming a professional basketball player, starting a new hobby, or launching a new clothing line – Hornitos wants to help you make your shot happen.

Step 2: We will select three finalists to come to Phoenix Suns Arena – home of the Phoenix Suns – to compete in a 3-point shooting contest on May 11 for the cash prize. First Place is $10,000, Second Place is $5,000 and Third Place is $2,500. Finalists will have a total of five opportunities to shoot from five locations around the three-point arc, with each spot containing a rack holding one ball to shoot with.

Step 3: A Phoenix Suns partner charity will be assigned to each finalist and a matching donation will be made to the charity based on how the finalist scores in the competition. As an added bonus, representatives from the partner charities will each get to take one shot for the chance to receive an additional donation.

