Corralejo Tequila Introduces Extra Añejo

San Diego, Calif — Corralejo Tequila, a premium brand deeply rooted in Mexican history, announces the launch of a new permanent core expression, Extra Añejo.

Corralejo Tequila is produced at the Hacienda Corralejo, located in Guanajuato, Mexico, the birthplace of Don Miguel Hidalgo y Costillo. He is renowned for launching the Mexican War of Independence when he courageously called upon his people to revolt against the country’s oppressive rulers on September 16, 1810, which is now celebrated as Mexican Independence Day. Although Mexico achieved its freedom in 1821, Hidalgo is memorialized as the Father of his Country and Mexican Independence. Hacienda Corralejo was one of the first estates in Mexico to produce tequila as a commercial venture in 1755 and remains among a few distilleries granted the right to craft tequila outside of Jalisco. Today, Corralejo crafts authentic, premium tequila with the confidence of 250 years of experience in tequila-making traditions

“In addition to the cultural significance of launching Corralejo Extra Añejo ahead of National Hispanic Heritage Month and Mexican Independence Day, the opportunity within the luxury tequila category is extraordinary,” said Marcel Durand, Vice President of Marketing, Infinium Spirits, Corralejo Tequila’s importer. “Growth is up 23%, and it is outperforming all other spirits with aged expressions like reposado, añejo and extra añejo more in demand than ever. Corralejo’s Extra Añejo is poised to be a leader within the category.”

Tasting Notes:

Color: Deep gold

Aroma: Sweet with spices

Palate: Oak, smoke, citrus with hints of caramel and agave sugar

Finish: Well-rounded with a long and full-bodied finish

Like all other Corralejo tequilas, Corralejo Extra Añejo is made with 100% Blue Weber agave, hand-harvested from the Hacienda’s fields, slow-cooked the old-fashioned way in stone clay ovens for 36 hours, then fermented with a specialty strain of yeast developed in-house. Each tequila goes through a double distillation process, uniquely using column stills and Alembic copper stills imported from Spain, in the 400-year old Charentais method perfected by Cognac distillers in France. This allows Corralejo Tequila to retain a true sense of place and an exceptional balance of aromas and flavors. The Extra Añejo is then aged for 36 months in charred American Oak Barrels. This news also comes on the heels of Corralejo’s limited-edition 25th Anniversary Extra Añejo release, a tribute to 250 years of tequila-making tradition and 25 years of Corralejo Tequila.

Corralejo Extra Añejo Tequila (40% ABV) will be available at the end of September at select retailers with an SRP of $79.99. For more information, please follow Corralejo on Instagram and Facebook and visit corralejotequila.com.

ABOUT CORRALEJO TEQUILA

Corralejo Tequila exemplifies Central Mexico’s rich culture, heritage and vibrant lifestyle. As one of the few tequilas produced in Guanajuato, Mexico, Corralejo’s deep roots and production methods are unique in the tequila industry. Made from only the finest agave, Corralejo Tequila’s flavor is rich, natural, and unsurpassed in quality and personality. Its line of authentic bottlings includes Corralejo Silver ($30), Corralejo Reposado ($34), Corralejo An~ejo ($40) and Corralejo 1821 Extra An~ejo ($129.99).

ABOUT INFINIUM SPIRITS

Infinium Spirits is a family-owned spirits company founded in 2005 known for igniting brands and accelerating performance in North America and International markets. Infinium is headquartered in San Diego, in the heart of the Gaslamp Quarter, and has roots in California through its parent company dating back to 1888. Infinium Spirits specializes in sales, marketing, and logistics for a diverse and distinctive portfolio of award-winning spirit brands such as Templeton Rye, the official whiskey of the San Diego Padres; Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, the official whiskey of the San Diego Gulls; Seagram’s Vodka; Corralejo Tequila; Crystal Head Vodka; Zaya Rum; Torres Brandy; Tears of Llorona Tequila; Los Arango Tequila; Magdala Orange Liqueur; Rives Gin; and El Gobernador Pisco. Infinium Spirits builds brands and believes in bringing people and communities together to celebrate.

For More Information:

https://corralejotequila.com/