Introducing New Templeton Rye Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish

San Diego, Calif. — Templeton Distillery, an award-winning, state-of-the-art distillery producing high quality rye whiskey, announces the third expression in their Cask Finish Series, Templeton Rye Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish.

Templeton’s limited release cask finish series offers an annual unique twist on what rye can be. An outlet for innovation, this limited-edition American straight rye whiskey was originally matured to perfection for a minimum of six years in first fill American oak flame-charred barrels. The whiskey was then expertly finished in the finest oloroso sherry casks for an additional nine months. The 500-liter Oloroso Sherry casks were meticulously sourced from the Marco de Jerez region of Spain and once contained dry, full-bodied Oloroso sherry aged between eight and twenty years. The additional maturation time spent in the oloroso sherry casks accentuates the rye spice while adding subtle, alluring flavors and tropical fruit tones and nutty aromas.

“Our Cask Finish series is committed to creating innovative offerings with compelling taste profiles and our Templeton Rye Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish delivers this in abundance,” said Tim Grimes, Senior Brand Ambassador. “We are delighted to share this limited-release with the world that showcases the influence of Oloroso Sherry on American Rye whiskey with a flavor profile not to be missed”.

Tasting Notes:

Aroma: Creme caramel, candied orange peels, figs and sultanas mingle with delicate notes of nutty oloroso sherry

Creme caramel, candied orange peels, figs and sultanas mingle with delicate notes of nutty oloroso sherry Palate: Rich, oily mouthfeel with tropical fruit and exotic spices complimented spectacularly by milk chocolate and walnuts

Rich, oily mouthfeel with tropical fruit and exotic spices complimented spectacularly by milk chocolate and walnuts Finish: Long, creamy and beautifully balanced with the ex-sherry influence working in harmony with black pepper and sumptuous warmth

Previous expressions from Templeton’s Barrel Finish Series include Templeton Rye Maple Cask Finish and Templeton Rye Caribbean Rum Cask Finish. Following the success of these limited-releases, the distillery knew quality was key with Templeton Rye Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish and wanted to ensure that their third maturation would impart notes of sherry and exotic flavors envisioned in the whiskey. Delighted with the results thus far, Templeton Distillery is looking forward to expanding their Cask Finish Series in the future.

Templeton Rye Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish is non chill-filtered and bottled at 46% ABV. It is available in limited quantities in both the USA and select international markets including the EU for $49.99 – $54.99 (750ml). For more information on Templeton Distillery and their line of whiskeys, please follow them on Instagram and Facebook and visit templetondistillery.com.

ABOUT TEMPLETON DISTILLERY

Templeton Distillery has earned a reputation as a leader in high quality rye whiskey. This is something that they like to think would make the residents of Templeton, Iowa during Prohibition – themselves making whiskey and hiding it in basements – quite proud. Today, their rye is made a little differently (100 years and legal production capabilities will change how you do things). With a 95% rye / 5% malted barley mash bill, Templeton Rye is aged in new American oak barrels.

Their state-of-the-art distillery opened in 2018 with plans to bring aspects of distillation and aging in-house. This innovative production facility not only creates the opportunity for more jobs and local agriculture, but for enhanced quality control across all their whiskeys, whether it’s the flagship 6-year rye or innovation products such as the Cask Finish Series. All Templeton Rye products currently available for sale has been distilled and aged in Indiana, with blending and bottling taking place at the Templeton Distillery. Templeton Rye has three core expressions: 4 Year and 6 Year, which have received a Gold and a Double Gold medal, respectively, at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, along with the new 10 Year Reserve, which also received the Double Gold. Learn more about Templeton Distillery by visiting templetondistilery.com or follow on Facebook at @TempletonDistillery, Twitter at @TempletonDist, and Instagram at @TempletonDistillery.

ABOUT INFINIUM SPIRITS

Infinium Spirits is a family-owned spirits company founded in 2005 known for igniting brands and accelerating performance in North America and International markets. Infinium is headquartered in San Diego, in the heart of the Gaslamp Quarter, and has roots in California through its parent company dating back to 1888. Infinium Spirits specializes in sales, marketing, and logistics for a diverse and distinctive portfolio of award-winning spirit brands such as Templeton Rye, the official whiskey of the San Diego Padres; Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, the official whiskey of the San Diego Gulls; Seagram’s Vodka; Corralejo Tequila; Crystal Head Vodka; Zaya Rum; Torres Brandy; Tears of Llorona Tequila; Los Arango Tequila; Magdala Orange Liqueur; Rives Gin; and El Gobernador Pisco. Infinium Spirits builds brands and believes in bringing people and communities together to celebrate.

For More Information:

http://www.templetondistilery.com/