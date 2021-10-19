Introducing Two New Zaya Rum Expressions: Cocobana and Alta Fuerza

San Diego, Calif. — Zaya Rum, an award-winning, premium Caribbean rum, announced the expansion launch of two new permanent core expressions, Zaya Cocobana and Zaya Alta Fuerza.

Sourced from the Caribbean region, Zaya is a uniquely versatile aged rum that ignites the senses and evokes a feeling of discovery. With the launches of Zaya Cocobana and Alta Fuerza, Zaya Rum is expanding its portfolio for the first time. Zaya Cocobana is a blend of premium aged rums, including exotic notes of ripe banana, cocoa and hints of natural spices. Offering more than meets the eye, Zaya Cocobana is a confident and self-assured rum that is great for craft Tiki cocktails.

Zaya Alta Fuerza, meanwhile, invites consumers to ignite their senses. Alta Fuerza, meaning “High Force,” is an overproof blend of premium aged rums. A force of black pepper and spice are followed by hints of maple, with brown sugar and heat to finish. Alta Fuerza yearns to be savored, whether sipped neat or mixed into a craft cocktail.

“While rum may not be considered a top-selling spirit yet, we’ve seen a rapid rise in sales, as demonstrated when rum sales rose 7% year-over-year in 2019, putting it well above other mainstream spirits like brandy, whiskey and vodka,” said Marcel Durand, Vice President of Marketing, Infinium Spirits, Zaya Rum’s importer. “Growth is up 8.35% in the premium, super premium and ultra premium rum categories aided by the rising popularity of craft rum cocktails, as well as dedicated rum bars. We’re excited to add Zaya Cocobana and Alta Fuerza to the brand’s core lineup as we see it as an opportunity for Zaya to grow and succeed in the space.”

Zaya Cocobana Tasting Notes:

Color: Golden amber

Aroma: Ripe banana, citrus, tropical fruit, and notes of spice

Palate: Ripe banana, with notes of cocoa, and notes of cinnamon and black pepper

Finish: Creamy mouthfeel with smooth finish

Zaya Alta Fuerza Tasting Notes:

Color: Deep brown with a hint of red

Aroma: Intense aromatic spices: aromas of maple and brown sugar

Palate: Bold, strong spice, with hints of buttery maple and brown sugar sweetness

Finish: Long and full-bodied with a touch of heat

Like Zaya Gran Reserva, the new expressions, Zaya Rum Cocobana (40% ABV) and Alta Fuerza (57.5% ABV) are a blend of aged rums with a seductive nose and a smooth palate and will be available mid-October at select e-retailers and select stores with an SRP of $29.99 and $39.99. For more information, please follow Zaya on Instagram and Facebook and visit zayarum.com.

ABOUT ZAYA RUM

Sourced from the Caribbean region, Zaya began as an award-winning rum, beloved by bartenders and consumers. This year, Zaya is expanding its production to a line of premium and luxury aged rums. After reemerging in 2020 with new and improved packaging, Zaya Gran Reserva, comprised of a blend of rare rums aged up to 16 years, received praise for its versatility as a rum that is well-suited for a variety of occasions. Given the namesake, which translates to “a woman who wins,” it stands to reason that Zaya would seize this opportunity to expand. Its current line of authentic bottlings includes Zaya Gran Reserva Rum ($29.99), Zaya Cocobana ($29.99), and Zaya Alta Fuerza ($39.99).

ABOUT INFINIUM SPIRITS

Infinium Spirits is a family-owned spirits company founded in 2005 known for igniting brands and accelerating performance in North America and International markets. Infinium is headquartered in San Diego, in the heart of the Gaslamp Quarter, and has roots in California through its parent company dating back to 1888. Infinium Spirits specializes in sales, marketing, and logistics for a diverse and distinctive portfolio of award-winning spirit brands such as Templeton Rye, the official whiskey of the San Diego Padres; Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, the official whiskey of the San Diego Gulls; Seagram’s Vodka; Corralejo Tequila; Crystal Head Vodka; Zaya Rum; Torres Brandy; Tears of Llorona Tequila; Los Arango Tequila; Magdala Orange Liqueur; Rives Gin; and El Gobernador Pisco. Infinium Spirits builds brands and believes in bringing people and communities together to celebrate.

For More Information:

https://www.zayarum.com